What Made Jon Hamm Take On His Riskiest Role Yet?

When we consider the trajectory of Jon Hamm’s career, it’s akin to a narrative rich with character development and plot twists. From his early days as a budding actor to his iconic role as Don Draper in Mad Men, Hamm has navigated the entertainment industry with a mix of talent and strategic choices. Yet, his latest role is billed as his riskiest yet, prompting us to ask: What compels an established actor to step into uncharted territory? In this exploration, we delve into the factors that may have influenced Hamm’s decision to take on this challenging new character.
Jon Hamms acting career
Jon Hamm’s journey in Hollywood is a testament to his versatility. His big screen debut in Space Cowboys and his breakthrough on TV with Providence set the stage for a career that would eventually be defined by his portrayal of Don Draper in Mad Men. This role earned him multiple Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe.
Hamm’s nuanced portrayal of Draper established him as a formidable force in the industry. He has since shown his range through various roles in films like Bridesmaids, The Town, and Sucker Punch. His guest appearances on shows like 30 Rock have further showcased his comedic talent, earning him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
Jon Hamms new risky role
The role that Jon Hamm has taken on is a significant departure from the smooth and composed characters he’s known for. As Laramie Seymour Sullivan in Bad Times at the El Royale, Hamm explores new facets of his acting prowess. This character is described as flamboyant—a stark contrast to Don Draper—and it’s precisely this difference that marks the role as risky.
Hamm himself acknowledges the contrast, stating,
Obviously, I’m hyperaware of the awareness that comes with being me in a ’60s period piece… But this is so different, Sullivan’s so flamboyant. He’s so not Don Draper.
Creative challenges of the role
The creative challenges associated with Hamm’s new role are multifaceted. He steps into an era he is well-acquainted with but must navigate a character who is anything but familiar. The loud demeanor and louder plaid suit jacket are just surface indicators of the deeper complexity at play.
Hamm noted that embracing Sullivan presented a change from previous characters, partly due to this ‘loud demeanor’. Such roles demand an actor to shed previous skins and embrace new ones—something Hamm seems ready to do.
Personal growth and exploration
Taking on this role may signify personal growth for Hamm. It represents a conscious choice to push beyond the boundaries of typecasting. As he steps into roles that challenge public perception, he opens up avenues for further development both personally and professionally.
In discussing his craft, Hamm once reflected on Don Draper’s complexity, which may mirror his own journey:
Oh, that man who literally, at his fundament, is not who he says he is! Who struggles with fundamental dissatisfaction…. This insight into character depth aligns with Hamm’s own exploration within the acting sphere.
Industry recognition and awards
The potential for industry recognition and awards could be a factor in Hamm’s decision. His portrayal of Don Draper garnered critical acclaim and set high expectations for future roles. By taking on more challenging characters like Sullivan, Hamm could be positioning himself for further accolades.
Hamm has already proven his mettle with multiple award nominations and wins for his work on Mad Men. Venturing into unexplored territory could demonstrate his capacity for diverse roles and cement his status as an esteemed actor.
Influence of peers and directors
The influence of peers and directors cannot be understated when considering Hamm’s choices. His collaborations with creatives like Matthew Weiner on Mad Men have undoubtedly shaped his approach to acting. Directors like Greg Mottola have also played a part; their previous work together suggests a level of trust that might encourage risk-taking.
Hamm has been quoted saying about Matthew Weiner:
We’re going to kick your ass this season.
And I was, like, OK. Well, I’m here.
. Such statements reflect an openness to being challenged by those he respects.
Fan and media expectations
Fan and media expectations are another aspect influencing Hamm’s career decisions. After embodying Don Draper so convincingly, any subsequent role is scrutinized through the lens of that performance.
The reception of Confess Fletch showcases positive perceptions of Hamm’s performance, indicating that he continues to meet or exceed expectations. As he navigates this new chapter, how fans and critics respond will undoubtedly shape the narrative surrounding his career evolution.
