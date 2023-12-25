Home
What Kelsey Grammer Did After the Original Frasier Ended

Kelsey Grammer Returns to Television with Back to You

After the curtain fell on Frasier, Kelsey Grammer didn't stray far from his television roots. He soon found himself back in the sitcom sphere with Back to You, alongside Patricia Heaton. This series was a testament to his enduring charm in the genre, despite the ever-changing landscape of television comedy.

A Brief Stint on Hank

The ABC sitcom Hank featured Grammer in the eponymous role, but it was a rare stumble in his otherwise successful television career. The show was short-lived, bowing out after only a few episodes, which stood in stark contrast to the triumphs of his past.

Voice Acting Ventures Continue

Kelsey Grammer's voice has become iconic, and he continued to bring life to animated characters post-Frasier. His roles include the pompous Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons and the dashing villain in Anastasia. His vocal performances have been a staple in animation, showcasing his versatility and bringing joy to audiences of all ages.

Grammer’s Acclaimed Broadway Performances

Transitioning from screen to stage, Grammer found success on Broadway with performances that garnered critical acclaim. His role in the musical revival of La Cage aux Folles earned him a Tony Award nomination, proving that his talents were not confined to the small screen.

Kelsey Grammer as a Ruthless Mayor in Boss

In a dramatic shift from his comedic roles, Grammer received high praise for his portrayal of Tom Kane, a corrupt Chicago mayor in the Starz political drama Boss. This role showcased a new facet of his acting prowess and earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor. His performance was described as transcending expectations and proved that he could command the screen in any genre.

Diversifying with The Last Tycoon

Grammer continued to diversify his portfolio with roles such as Pat Brady in Amazon Studios' The Last Tycoon. Set against the backdrop of 1930s Hollywood, this series added depth to his career, showing audiences that he could tackle complex characters in any setting.

Contributions to the Producers Guild of America

Beyond his on-screen work, Grammer has also made significant contributions behind the scenes. His involvement with the Producers Guild of America reflects his dedication to the production side of entertainment. It's a testament to his understanding of the industry as a whole.

Exploring Directing

Grammer has also stepped behind the camera, directing episodes of various TV shows. This expansion into directing allowed him to apply his seasoned perspective to storytelling, shaping performances and narratives from a new vantage point.

A Glimpse into Personal Life Events

Grammer's life off-screen has been filled with notable personal events including marriage and family growth. These experiences have shaped him not just as an actor but as a person, adding layers to the characters he portrays with authenticity and depth.

The Anticipated Frasier Revival

The announcement of the Frasier revival sent waves of excitement through fans old and new. Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, introducing this iconic character to a fresh audience while satisfying long-time admirers who have missed their favorite psychiatrist's wit and wisdom. It's a momentous return that promises nostalgia and new memories alike.

