What Happens to ‘Napoleon’ After the Credits Roll?

by

Welcome to a speculative journey beyond the credits of the film ‘Napoleon’. As we delve into the possible futures of one of history’s most enigmatic figures, we ponder on the implications that Ridley Scott’s cinematic portrayal might have on how we view the character’s political, personal, and military life, as well as his enduring legacy.

Setting the Stage for Speculation

As the curtains close on ‘Napoleon’, we are left with a poignant image of a man ousted and exiled, his ambitions thwarted and his heart broken by the death of his beloved Joséphine. Napoleon is ousted and exiled to the island of Elba. But ever the egotist, he returns home with his loyalists in a bid to reclaim the throne — just in time to learn that his beloved Joséphine has died. This bittersweet ending beckons us to wonder what could lie ahead for such a storied life.

Political Repercussions Unfold

In the political arena, Napoleon’s ambition was as vast as his empire. Historically, after his fall, Europe breathed a sigh of relief. But what if Napoleon had managed to assert himself further? As First Consul of France, he attempts to assert himself over England, but the rival nation refuses to recognize him. This refusal could have spurred Napoleon on to even grander and possibly more desperate measures in a bid for recognition and power.

A Glimpse into Napoleon’s Heart

The film paints a complex portrait of Napoleon’s personal life. His romance with Joséphine was fraught with passion and turmoil. The depths of Napoleon and Joséphine’s twisted, messy romance are revealed, suggesting that even after her death, the shadow she cast on his life would continue to shape his relationships and perhaps soften the edges of his hardened persona.

Military Mastery Beyond Austerlitz

Napoleon was renowned for his military genius. The film’s depiction of his victories leaves us pondering how he might have adapted his strategies in an ever-changing geopolitical landscape. Napoleon wins an icy battle at Austerlitz, and Joséphine proves unable to bear him an heir. Would he have continued to innovate, or might he have become entrenched in his methods?

Carving Out an Empire’s Memory

Finally, we consider Napoleon’s legacy. The film traverses his rise and fall, but it is what Napoleon leaves behind that often captivates historians and enthusiasts alike. Ridley Scott offers a fresh perspective on Napoleon, one that humanizes him beyond mere historical deeds. This approach may influence how future generations remember this titan of history, perhaps with empathy rather than awe or disdain.

In conclusion, while ‘Napoleon’ leaves us at the threshold of possibilities, it is through speculation and imagination that we can envision the many paths that lay untrodden. Whether in political machinations, personal affairs, military innovations or shaping his legacy, there are countless stories yet unwritten about this colossal figure whose life continues to fascinate us today.

Steve Delikson
