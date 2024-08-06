Wendy Moniz Shares Emotional Farewell as Yellowstone Wraps Up

It’s the end of an era and emotions are running high as Wendy Moniz, known for her portrayal of Governor Lynelle Perry, wraps up her time on ‘Yellowstone.’
In an emotional Instagram post dated August 1, Moniz reflected on her departure, writing,
Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few. She shared several behind-the-scenes photos that captured the essence of the Dutton family ranch and the stunning Montana landscape.
A Heartfelt Goodbye from Wendy Moniz
Moniz elaborated on her feelings of gratitude in her recent post by paralleling her thoughts from a year ago. She had written,
It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show… It’s a gift to be surrounded by so many talented actors, and such a hard-working crew.
Acknowledging the powerhouse team behind ‘Yellowstone,’ Moniz concluded with appreciation for the
exceptional people who brought life to the series, describing it as a
home away from home over these last 7 years.
Kevin Costner’s Notable Absence
The iconic Paramount show bids farewell after five seasons, with most cast members reprising their roles except for Kevin Costner. Earlier this year, Costner broke the news about his departure via social media.
Costner said,
Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year-and-a-half of working on Horizon, doing all the things that that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love…
The Future Beyond Yellowstone
The reservations surrounding Costner’s exit stem from alleged scheduling conflicts. However, fans can rest assured knowing that this isn’t the absolute end of ‘Yellowstone.’ Creator Taylor Sheridan has multiple spin-off series in development, expanding the universe far beyond its current boundaries.
The Final Episodes Await
The remaining episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 are slated for release on November 10, 2024. This finale will lead directly into one of Taylor Sheridan’s new spin-offs set to debut in December 2024 under the intriguing working title ‘2024.’
This evolving narrative ensures that even though we may be saying goodbye to beloved characters like those portrayed by Wendy Moniz and Kevin Costner, there’s plenty more excitement geared up within the ‘Yellowstone’ saga.
