Wendy Moniz Reflects on Wrapping Her Role as Governor in Yellowstone

Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry in Yellowstone, has wrapped filming on the popular Paramount series. Emotional and reflective, Wendy took to Instagram to share her feelings as she bid farewell to the show she’s been a part of since its inception.
Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few. What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017. she wrote, expressing her appreciation for the cast and crew of the show.
Reflecting on Nearly a Decade with Yellowstone
Moniz added poignantly:
This place, along with the exceptional individuals who animate it, has often felt like another home to me throughout these past seven years. Fans are left wondering what lies ahead for Governor Perry’s narrative now that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is not featuring in the closing episodes. Her character remains crucial to local politics and is anticipated to play a big part in wrapping up the storyline.
Saying Goodbye With Support from Co-stars
Wendy’s social media post was met with supportive messages from fans and colleagues alike. Kelly Reilly, who portrays Beth Dutton, left a heartfelt comment:
Wendy!!! I adore you… we all do. You have just been so amazing to work with all these years!!! Congratulations.
An Exciting Future for the Franchise
The departure doesn’t mark an end for the Yellowstone universe. Several spin-offs are already on the horizon. The Madison, a tentatively titled spin-off featuring a stellar cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams, aims to continue this saga in new directions.
A Look Behind the Scenes
Meanwhile, co-stars and real-life couple Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison shared some behind-the-scenes moments, further giving fans a peek into their on-set adventures. Hints of future projects and their shared experiences keep the buzz alive for both current enthusiasts and newcomers to the series.
Follow Us