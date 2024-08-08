Wendy Moniz Reflects on Her Final Scene in Yellowstone With Heartfelt Gratitude

It’s the end of an era for Wendy Moniz. On August 4, the Guiding Light alumna took to Instagram to share that she’d reached the ‘series wrap for me on Yellowstone.’
Since its debut in 2018, Moniz has played Lynelle Perry, who went from being Montana’s governor to a senator while maintaining a complicated relationship with sometime loverboy John Dutton (Kevin Costner).
A Journey Ending with Gratitude
On Instagram, Moniz emotionally marked the end of her nearly ten-year journey with the series. She shared:
What a beautiful experience I’ve had here. Just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated and kind people.
She completed her last scene on August 1 and added:
I completed my last scene August 1, then recalled having previously shared a gratitude post. Looking back, it was on the same date two years ago.
The Impact of Lynelle Perry
As hard as it may be for Moniz to believe that her run on Yellowstone is over (unless Lynelle turns up on spinoff The Madison), she will carry wonderful memories with her. Wendy Moniz reflected:
There’s been a lot to reflect on because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home for me over these last seven years.
Awaiting Season 5B
Excitement is building as Yellowstone‘s season five, part two is almost ready to roll out in November. Since Season 5, Part 1 wrapped on January 1, fans have been impatiently waiting for scenes involving John Dutton and Lynelle Perry. Amid the buzz of production in Montana, co-stars and couple Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes recently.
Follow Us