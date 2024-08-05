Wendy Moniz Reflects on Her Final Days Filming Yellowstone

In an emotional revelation, Wendy Moniz is bidding farewell to Yellowstone—at least for now. Moniz, known for her role as Governor Lynelle Perry, announced on Instagram that she filmed her final scene for the legendary series on August 1.
The actress shared her heartfelt sentiments:
Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few. What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017.
Reflecting on the conclusion of the series, she expressed how much the show has meant to her:
There’s been a lot to reflect on, because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home for me over these last 7 years.
The series is set to wrap up with its final part of Season 5B, starting November 10. Yet, fans need not despair completely. The franchise will continue to expand through numerous spinoffs. Recently, TVLine disclosed the upcoming series The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams. This new branch will follow a wealthy matriarch’s family that moves to Montana after tragic events rock their lives in New York City.
Additionally, last fall Paramount Network ordered the sequel series named 2024. Fans can expect the return of franchise stars Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), and Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton).
Cole Hauser recently shared his excitement about returning to work with both his co-stars and showrunner Taylor Sheridan after some time apart.
It’s been a year and a half. I’m excited to see my castmates. Adding that he’s looking forward to working with Kelly Reilly—aka his on-screen wife Beth Dutton—the A-lister remarked that he’s also happy to see showrunner Taylor Sheridan again.
Luke Grimes will not be left behind in both his professional and personal life. He and wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes are preparing for a new chapter—parenthood! Though Grimes has yet to make a social media announcement, it’s known that the couple tied the knot six years ago in 2018.
Ultimately, while Wendy Moniz’s departure may mark an end of an era, Yellowstone‘s legacy promises to march forward robustly through new avenues and expanded storylines.
