Wendy Moniz Ends Her Seven-Year Journey on Yellowstone

Wendy Moniz is wrapping up her journey on Yellowstone. The 55-year-old actress recently filmed her final scene as Governor Lynelle Perry for the Paramount Network series. Paying tribute to the show, she wrote,
Series wrap for me on Yellowstone and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few. She continued,
What a beautiful experience I’ve had here; just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated, and kind people since 2017.
Reflecting on Seven Years
Moniz shared that she completed her last scene on August 1st, the same date she had posted a gratitude message two years prior. Reflecting on her time with the show, she mentioned,
This place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home for me over these last seven years.
The End of an Era
The iconic series will wrap up with Season 5B starting on Sunday, November 10. Fans can look forward to new additions in the Yellowstone universe despite the main series coming to an end. One such spinoff, tentatively titled The Madison, is set to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family after a tragic plane crash. Production on this spinoff begins later this month in Montana, New York, and Texas and is expected to premiere in 2025.
A Bittersweet Departure
Lynelle Perry’s character arc saw her as a Montana Governor turned Senator. Portrayed by Moniz since 2017, Perry had a significant on-screen relationship with John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. As Moniz exits the stage, fans reminisce about those pivotal moments that made Perry’s character memorable.
She always had a good relationship with John Dutton, whom she eventually came to know somewhat better in a romantic way as well.
An Exciting Future
The expansive Yellowstone universe promises more engaging content even as longtime characters depart. With renowned names like Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell reportedly joining new projects under creator Taylor Sheridan’s helm, there’s no shortage of excitement ahead.
