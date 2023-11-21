‘Welcome to Wrexham’: The Story Behind the Docuseries

Welcome to the heartwarming tale of ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ a docuseries that captures the essence of hope, community, and the transformative power of sport. At its core, this series is about the historic Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club with a storied past, and its remarkable journey under the new ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. As we delve into the story behind the series, we’ll explore how these Hollywood stars have intertwined their fates with a football club and its town, bringing both global attention and a touch of glamour to the red dragons of Wales.
The Roots of Wrexham AFC
Wrexham AFC’s legacy as the oldest club in Wales and one of the oldest in the world is quite extraordinary. The Racecourse Ground, their home turf, holds the title of the world’s oldest international football stadium still in use today. This rich tradition in community sport dates back to at least the 17th Century. Wrexham AFC history is not just about football; it’s about a community that has rallied around its team through thick and thin. With their spiritual home witnessing both English and Welsh league competitions, their story is woven into the fabric of Welsh football history.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Take Centre Stage
When you think of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, you might picture Deadpool’s snarky humor or Mac’s antics in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’ But what led these two renowned actors to purchase a football club? Their careers have been marked by memorable roles, with Reynolds set to reprise his role as Deadpool in an upcoming film. McElhenney continues to charm audiences as Mac. Their foray into sports ownership was driven by a shared vision to create stories that resonate with people, as James Toney from Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Investments puts it:
Maximum Effort Investments focuses on unlocking value through the power of storytelling.
The Acquisition That Stirred Hearts
In 2020, a surprising announcement echoed through the corridors of Wrexham: Hollywood stars would become the new owners of their beloved football club. The acquisition process was nothing short of a fairy tale; from initial skepticism to overwhelming support, fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster. The club was fan-owned since 2011 but faced dire straits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ‘RR McReynolds Company’ took 100 percent control after more than 98 percent of supporters voted in favor of Reynolds and McElhenney’s purchase. The duo’s commitment was evident as they brought not only funds but also an infectious enthusiasm to revitalize Wrexham AFC.
A Docuseries Is Born
The announcement of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ captured imaginations worldwide. Comparable to docuseries following Manchester City and Tottenham, it promised an intimate look behind the scenes at Wrexham AFC under its new star-studded management. The series was set to be available for streaming on platforms like FX on Hulu in the U.S., and Disney+ in the U.K., allowing fans across the globe to binge-watch this extraordinary story unfold.
The Challenges and Triumphs of Filming
Filming ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ was an exercise in listening and adapting, according to McElhenney:
They were bursting from the ground and falling from the trees everywhere you looked… Thankfully we did the latter. Capturing the essence of a town so rich in history while telling an evolving story posed unique challenges for the crew. Yet, as they immersed themselves into Wrexham’s world, they found a narrative that resonated deeply with viewers everywhere—rooting for a town’s revival through its football club became a universal theme.
A New Dawn for Wrexham
The impact of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ extends far beyond mere entertainment; it has become a beacon of hope for a town eager for change. The docuseries not only elevated Wrexham AFC’s profile but also brought tangible benefits such as promotion out of the National League into EFL League Two—a monumental achievement after years in lower leagues. Fans now look towards a future bright with potential improvements to their stadium, squad, and management—dreams once distant now seem within grasp thanks to Reynolds and McElhenney’s dedication.
