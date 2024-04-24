Weekly Overview of New Netflix Releases April 22nd to 28th, 2024

Prepare for a Riveting Week on Netflix
As we approach the end of April, Netflix is set to captivate viewers with a lineup brimming with anticipated releases. From intriguing documentaries to action-packed dramas, there’s something to cater to all tastes. Let’s dive right into the first half of the week’s exciting new additions.
New Releases Making Their Debut
Starting Monday, Ahead of the Curve, offers an insightful look into the lesbian magazine “Curve” and its considerable impact over the past 30 years. This documentary reflects on the role of such publications in fostering community and visibility for LGBTQIA+ individuals during pivotal times.
On Tuesday, fans can engage with Deliver Me, based on Malin Persson Giolito’s novel. This gritty series follows teenagers entangled within a gang’s operations, exploring themes of responsibility and survival in a brutal world.
Films Pulling You Into Extraordinary Worlds
Midweek, City Hunter, emerges as a highlight. Based on the renowned Japanese manga, this live-action film features Ryo Saeba working deep within Tokyo’s underworld. A mix of thrilling action and complex relationships await as he collaborates with his late partner’s sister to unravel an enigmatic case.
The action comedy manga City Hunter, written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo in 1985, is becoming a live-action film in Japan for the first time. debuts on Thursday and promises intrigue and suspense within each frame.
Mystical Adventures Featuring Young Detectives
In another promising series debut on Thursday, Dead Boy Detectives, draws viewers into a supernatural world. Based on Neil Gaiman’s characters, this show traverses eerie planes with Edwin and Charles solving chilling mysteries that perplex the living.
Diving Into Health: A New Perspective
By Friday, viewers can also enhance their understanding of their bodies with Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut. This documentary offers both entertainment and enlightening insights into our digestive systems’ crucial roles in overall health.
Wrapping up an Eventful Week
If you plan your watch schedule wisely, Netflix can ensure you end your week enriched and entertained. With tales ranging from underground detective squads to holistic health examinations, each day offers new stories to immerse yourself in without leaving the comfort of your home.
