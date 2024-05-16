Watch Lupita Nyongo and Joseph Quinn Flee Alien Attack in New A Quiet Place Day One Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released a brand new trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn. This latest entry into the franchise gives fans a thrilling glimpse of the terrifying origins of the alien invasion that forces humanity into silence.
Moving away from the Abbott family’s story, this prequel shifts its focus to a completely new set of characters, primarily Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn). The trailer transports us back to the chaotic initial moments when aliens first attacked Earth, marking the start of the grim saga.
The Premise – Where It All Began
A Quiet Place: Day One promises an intense dive into the early days of the invasion. The film showcases that fateful day when the invasion began, turning bustling New York City into a silent wasteland. Director Michael Sarnoski aims to present a ground-level view of this catastrophic day.
Sound designer Ethan Van der Ryn reflects on this unique challenge in the series:
When John sent us the script we knew this would be different from anything we’d done before. This sentiment highlights the innovative approach taken by Sarnoski, renowned for his work in Pig.
Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o in Action
The narrative follows Sam and Eric as they navigate through an apocalyptic Manhattan, fighting to survive amidst silent terror. Although not directly mentioned in early reports, Joseph Quinn’s character undergoes significant development. According to screenwriter Scott Beck,
Joseph’s character Eric undergoes a significant transformation in this prequel, giving audiences deeper insights into his background and motivations.
The sound design continues to play a critical role in creating tension, as noted by Emily Blunt:
The sound designer has a monumental role in these films, as sound is what creates tension and drives the narrative forward. This crucial element is further emphasized by Lupita Nyong’o’s preparations for her role as Sam adapts to the menacing landscape.
A Visual Journey Through Chaos
The visuals in the new trailer are breathtaking. From the Brooklyn Bridge’s destruction to chilling scenes that spark intense fear, director Michael Sarnoski ensures that every frame invokes a sense of helplessness against an otherworldly threat.
According to Daniel Sudick, visual effects supervisor,
‘Day One will rely heavily on special effects to bring to life never-before-seen alien creatures in a way that seems plausible yet terrifying’. The combination of practical effects and CGI promises an immersive experience for viewers.
Sound Design – A Critical Component
The significance of sound design in ‘A Quiet Place’ series cannot be overstated. The premise itself hinges on silence being a matter of life and death. As Van der Ryn mentions,
If you can tie that silence to the jeopardy on screen, then people start to lean forward.
This nuanced use of sound becomes an integral player in the story. Whether it’s sudden loud noises or barely perceptible whispers, each auditory detail elevates the film’s suspense.
The Bigger Picture
The franchise’s earlier success is unmistakable. With ‘A Quiet Place’ grossing over $340 million worldwide and its sequel amassing over $365 million globally against their modest budgets, ‘Day One’ carries high expectations.
This prequel aims not only to expand on what fans love about ‘A Quiet Place’ but also introduces fresh narrative layers and deeper lore within this quiet apocalypse. Notably, John Krasinski continues his involvement behind the scenes as one of the producers ensuring continuity in storytelling quality.
An Unforgettable Experience Awaits
The anticipation for A Quiet Place: Day One grows ever stronger with each trailer release. Fans are eager to witness how this fateful day unfolds and how new characters endure under such dire circumstances.
The film hits theaters on March 8, 2024. Experience the day when complete silence becomes not just golden but absolutely necessary for survival.
