Warner Bros Should’ve Turned The Batgirl Movie Into A Mini Series

Remember Batgirl? It’s impossible to forget since it was a highly public film that was canceled before it even got the chance to see daylight. There were pictures of the film here and there, but Warner Brothers opted to write off the movie as a tax credit. Batgirl had a top notch cast – Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, J.K Simmons, and Michael Keaton. Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were the ones behind the project.
There’s no telling how bad the film truly was since no one but the cast and crew saw Batgirl. However, there’s no denying that it’s disappointing that Batgirl will never see the light of day. The character hasn’t received much of the spotlight in the live-action realm since the disaster known as 1997’s Batman & Robin. Instead of outright canceling Batgirl, Warners Brothers should’ve turned the film into a mini-series. It would’ve allowed the studio to fix any storytelling problems and truly explore Gotham through the eyes of Batgirl.
It Would’ve Given A Strong Introduction To The Character Overall
Batgirl is a complex character, though there are variations on how she became the well-known DC hero. Of course, given her name, one of those reasons is due to Batman himself. There’s no telling how much screen time the dark knight had, but it’s important to establish Barbara Gordon’s own identity outside of Bruce Wayne’s. What makes her different from Batman? There are plenty of alternate versions in the comics that easily answer that question.
In Batgirl: Year One, Barbara is inspired by her father and frustrated that she can’t get a job with the police. In Thrillkiller, the darker alternate version has Barbara lose her mother. Her relationship with Jim is also at an all-time low. Stories like these helped define the character itself. Even The Killing Joke (not the movie) helped the character grow into one of the best superheroes in the series: The Oracle.
There’s no telling what issues were with the film, but changing it to a mini-series would’ve been a great opportunity to bring some of Batgirl’s comic lore to life. She’s a strong character and expanding her arc would’ve easily allowed Batgirl to step out of Batman’s shadow.
It Could’ve Lead Into The Introduction Of Birds Of Prey
The 2020 film turned out to be a financial dud that ultimately killed any hopes of the all-female group. However, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was a rush job that didn’t properly introduce a set of compelling characters. One of the biggest crimes was that Barbara Gordon was nowhere to be found in the film. There were never rumors that the studio planned to revive the all-female team, but this could’ve been a perfect gateway that re-establishes the big characters within the DC universe.
Warner Brothers didn’t have to erase the previous incarnation of the characters. The actresses who played Huntress, Black Canary, or Harley Quinn could’ve reprised their roles and been integrated into the series smoothly. Birds of Prey is often an underrated comic series. It’s not just the fact that it’s an all-female superhero team. The dynamic of the characters adds a unique level of nuance and complexity that would’ve done wonders for Batgirl’s characters. Since Batman was in the film, it would’ve been fun to see how these anti-heroes interact with the dark knight as well.
It Would’ve Helped Give Batman Some Direction Too
This was supposed to be Michael Keaton’s official return as Batman. Based on the story and photos, he seemed to be serving as a mentor for Batgirl. However, this would’ve been a great way to explore Keaton’s version of Batman. Though he wouldn’t be the main character, it still would’ve been great to see how he’s handling Gotham in the modern age. The live-action films have never focused on Batman aging. To see how the long-time veteran copes with the modern world allows for a fresh spin on the DC character that differentiates from the current versions of the dark knight. Warner Brothers Discovery pulled the trigger on shelving the Batgirl film too quickly. This is a shame, since there was loads of potential to produce something that could’ve added Batman’s overall lore.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!