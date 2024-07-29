Warner Bros. Eyes Steven Caple Jr. to Direct I Am Legend 2 with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

Warner Bros. is reportedly eyeing Steven Caple Jr. to direct Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan in I Am Legend 2.
According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has expressed an interest in snagging Steven Caple Jr. (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) to direct I Am Legend 2, which will star Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan. It would make for a fun reunion as Caple Jr. directed Jordan in Creed II.
Akiva Goldsman promises exciting updates
There will be some good news shortly, said Akiva Goldsman, who is writing and producing I Am Legend 2. He wrote a second draft for the project after meeting with Smith and Jordan, adding that
The world returns in a way that is kind of spectacular—an exciting playground for all of us—not your father’s I Am Legend.
An alternate ending will be used
Loosely based on Richard Matheson’s novel, the original movie starred Will Smith as a US Army virologist fighting nocturnal mutants while searching for a cure after an apocalyptic virus outbreak. The sequel opts for the alternate ending, where Smith’s character survives.
A look forward
Goldsman revealed that the sequel timeline is set several decades later. Commenting on the post-apocalyptic setting akin to The Last of Us, Akiva Goldsman shared,
You see how the Earth reclaims the world… That will be especially visual in New York. He highlighted that there will be more fidelity to Matheson’s original text, stating, “Man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end.”
A new dynamic duo
With both Will Smith reprising his role as Dr. Robert Neville and Michael B. Jordan taking a leading role, the film adds depth with Jordan’s extensive experience in sci-fi roles, including performances in Fantastic Four and Black Panther.
No specific story details have emerged yet, but Akiva Goldsman’s enthusiasm hints at a promising sequel blending intriguing character arcs with familiar yet refreshed plot elements.
Follow Us