Viggo Mortensen Takes on Colonialism and Indigenous Struggles in Lisandro Alonso’s New Drama Eureka

Noted Argentine filmmaker Lisandro Alonso brings his distinct touch to his latest film, Eureka, starring Viggo Mortensen. Fresh from its premiere as a special screening at this year’s Cannes, Eureka takes a deep dive into themes of colonialism and indigenous struggles.
Alonso’s Shapeshifting Cinematic Style
Known for films like La Libertad and Jauja, director Lisandro Alonso presents another transformative piece in Eureka. His new drama cleverly transitions between segments without hand-holding the viewer, creating a unified aesthetic experience that encourages connections among its transient worlds.
A Triptych Exploration Across Eras and Continents
The story is made up of four parts and it’s explained that it will make the link between times and continents.
Alonso said in a statement:
I want to compare the indigenous tribes in North America with those who live in the Amazon, escaping modernity with the hope of keeping their ancestral traditions alive.
Eureka starts in an indeterminate any-Western-town of America with a black-and-white Western pitting Mortensen as a considerably dirtier and more disreputable cowboy type, alongside Viilbjørk Malling Agger. The film then shifts from this Western setting to modern-day South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation before finally landing in the jungles of 1970s Brazil.
Thematic Depth Matched by Bold Cinematic Choices
The film takes the viewer on an unexpected journey through three stories set in wildly different terrain, each of them reflecting lives haunted by the specter of colonialist violence. The sections cover a black-and-white neo-Western pastiche, a present-day narrative set in the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, and a depiction of Indigenous workers panning for gold in the Brazilian rainforest of the 1970s.
This traversal through time and space shines a light on colonial influence on native peoples and highlights the tensions between indigeneity and the Western world.
A Star-Studded Cast Joining Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen joins an ensemble cast including Chiara Mastroianni, who delivers a nervous but nicely pointy performance as a woman drawn to the hero. The child of French and Italian acting legends Catherine Deneuve and Marcello Mastroianni, Chiara has built an impressive portfolio since her debut. Mastroianni guest-stars alongside Mortensen as a taciturn gunslinger seeking revenge in a lawless frontier town.
An Elegantly Crafted Tale Touching on Indigenous Realities
I would like to film places, people, and cultures that I regret not to see today on big or small screens. I would be very curious to know what happened to those who then embodied the Amerindian community, how they live today, how they survive. I would really like to understand what it is like to be a Native American nowadays.
Eureka‘s nuanced storytelling is set against elaborate scenes that evoke historical complexities, from indigenous gold hunts to voodoo ceremonies. This layered approach invites viewers to ponder over humanity’s connection with nature and our collective past.
Eureka opens in select theaters on September 20. Be sure to check out the stunning visuals and intricate narrative that promises to be one of the thought-provoking films this fall.
