Victoria Fuller and NFL Star Will Levis Confirm Relationship with Boat Day Photos

Victoria Fuller has a new significant other, and it’s none other than Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. The couple publicly revealed their relationship on July 29 through an intimate photo posted on their Instagram stories. In the snapshot, Fuller wraps her arms around Levis while the two are enjoying a day out on a boat.
This revelation has caught the attention of fans from both sides – Bachelor Nation and the NFL community. Fuller’s caption read
Life update ?❤, accompanied by a repost of the image from Levis’ account simply captioned with a question mark emoji.
Interestingly, Fuller had just taken to TikTok three days earlier to share her thoughts on dating again after splitting from Bachelorette star Greg Grippo in April. She expressed:
Thought I was going to be engaged, picked out an engagement ring, thought I was gonna be married, thought I was gonna have kids, but none of that happened,” she said in the video. “And I literally thought my life was over, but it truly has just begun and I really do feel that way now that a couple months has gone by.
Details About Their Public Display
Fuller noted in the same video that she was now dating someone who is a gentleman, hinting that their first date took place in Nashville – home of the Titans. She added:
It’s been a month, and we are dating, and I really like him,” she said. “He is truly one of the best men I’ve ever met.
Their budding romance comes shortly after Fuller’s breakup from Greg Grippo. The relationship between Fuller and Grippo was publicized on ‘After the Final Rose’ in November 2022. However, they ended things publicly with Grippo confirming their breakup on an episode of Jason Tartick’s ‘Trading Secrets’ podcast.
Tackling Past Relationships
Fuller has openly shared her feelings about public breakups, indicating the emotional toll they take.
Breakups are never easy and especially so publicly,” she shared in an Instagram story post about her split with Grippo.
Fans’ Reactions to The New Romance
Suffice to say, reactions to this new celebrity pairing have been mixed. Some fans have expressed concerns about the speed at which Fuller seems to move on from high-profile relationships.
Greg Grippo’s Take on Public Breakups
Grippo also shared his perspective on dealing with public relationships:
Being in a public relationship and if it’s … things aren’t working out, it sucks even more,” he said on Jason Tartick’s podcast.” It’s hard. So yeah, I mean it’s sad, to be honest with you. It’s like, really sad.
Regardless of fan opinions, Fuller and Levis appear to be enjoying their time together as indicated by their social media shares. Only time will tell how this new chapter unfolds for both reality TV alum and NFL star.
Follow Us