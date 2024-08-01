Victoria Fuller and NFL Star Will Levis Confirm Relationship with Boat Day Photos

by

Victoria Fuller has a new significant other, and it’s none other than Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. The couple publicly revealed their relationship on July 29 through an intimate photo posted on their Instagram stories. In the snapshot, Fuller wraps her arms around Levis while the two are enjoying a day out on a boat.

Victoria Fuller and NFL Star Will Levis Confirm Relationship with Boat Day Photos

This revelation has caught the attention of fans from both sides – Bachelor Nation and the NFL community. Fuller’s caption read Life update ?❤, accompanied by a repost of the image from Levis’ account simply captioned with a question mark emoji.

Interestingly, Fuller had just taken to TikTok three days earlier to share her thoughts on dating again after splitting from Bachelorette star Greg Grippo in April. She expressed:Thought I was going to be engaged, picked out an engagement ring, thought I was gonna be married, thought I was gonna have kids, but none of that happened,” she said in the video. “And I literally thought my life was over, but it truly has just begun and I really do feel that way now that a couple months has gone by.

Details About Their Public Display

Fuller noted in the same video that she was now dating someone who is a gentleman, hinting that their first date took place in Nashville – home of the Titans. She added:It’s been a month, and we are dating, and I really like him,” she said. “He is truly one of the best men I’ve ever met.

Their budding romance comes shortly after Fuller’s breakup from Greg Grippo. The relationship between Fuller and Grippo was publicized on ‘After the Final Rose’ in November 2022. However, they ended things publicly with Grippo confirming their breakup on an episode of Jason Tartick’s ‘Trading Secrets’ podcast.

Tackling Past Relationships

Fuller has openly shared her feelings about public breakups, indicating the emotional toll they take. Breakups are never easy and especially so publicly,” she shared in an Instagram story post about her split with Grippo.Victoria Fuller and NFL Star Will Levis Confirm Relationship with Boat Day Photos

Fans’ Reactions to The New Romance

Suffice to say, reactions to this new celebrity pairing have been mixed. Some fans have expressed concerns about the speed at which Fuller seems to move on from high-profile relationships.

Greg Grippo’s Take on Public Breakups

Grippo also shared his perspective on dealing with public relationships:Being in a public relationship and if it’s … things aren’t working out, it sucks even more,” he said on Jason Tartick’s podcast.” It’s hard. So yeah, I mean it’s sad, to be honest with you. It’s like, really sad.

Victoria Fuller and NFL Star Will Levis Confirm Relationship with Boat Day Photos

Regardless of fan opinions, Fuller and Levis appear to be enjoying their time together as indicated by their social media shares. Only time will tell how this new chapter unfolds for both reality TV alum and NFL star.Victoria Fuller and NFL Star Will Levis Confirm Relationship with Boat Day Photos

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Howie Mandel: Controversial Posts and Public Reactions
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2023
Evangeline Lilly Steps Back from Acting to Focus on Writing and Humanitarian Efforts
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2024
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2023
Luther Vandross’s Niece Reflects on His Private Life and Enduring Legacy
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2024
Discover the Impressive Net Worths of Perfect Match Season 2 Stars
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2024
General Hospital Alum, Robyn Bernard, Found Dead in an “Open Field”
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.