Venu Sports Announces Monthly Subscription Price of $42.99

Venu Sports, the highly anticipated sports streaming collaboration among Disney’s ESPN (DIS), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Fox (FOXA), announced its monthly subscription price at $42.99. This figure sits at the lower end of Wall Street’s predictions, which ranged between $40 to $50 a month.
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch expressed confidence in the price point during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call:
We think that really hits the right mark and the target for where we want to be as a business, but also as a consumer proposition.
The joint venture was initially announced in February, with aims to launch by the fall. The collaborative platform will unify their array of sports rights assets, designed to appeal to investors who are increasingly impatient for profitable streaming services.
Investor Expectations Focused on Subscriber Numbers
Murdoch projected that Venu Sports could attract around five million subscribers by 2029. He emphasized targeting cord cutters and millennials who avoid cable television bundles as crucial for reaching this goal.
All of the partners in Venu feel very strongly that we can target our marketing and our subscriber acquisition to sports fans that are not currently in the cable television bundle, he said.
Financial Considerations
Fox CFO Steve Tomsic discussed the financial aspects: revenue from affiliate fees paid by pay-TV providers to network owners would bolster Venu Sports’ financial viability. He stated,
On a net-net basis, it should be accretive to us on a pretty quick basis.
Fox’s latest fourth-quarter affiliate revenue increased by 5% year over year, and the company anticipates modest growth in 2025 despite dwindling subscriber numbers.
Potential Legal Challenges and Market Risks
Prior to launch, Venu Sports encountered some legal challenges. A lawsuit from sports streamer FuboTV (FUBO) accused the media giants’ venture of perpetuating an unfair marketplace for sports streaming. Moreover, regulatory approval is still pending as all parties finalize their agreements.
The abrupt loss of NBA rights by Warner Bros. Discovery adds another layer of complexity. WBD’s failure to secure these rights led to a lawsuit against the league, which had chosen Amazon and NBCUniversal as new partners instead. Warner Bros. Discovery was notably absent from this renewed partnership with Disney.
Without NBA rights, WBD will become a weak third leg on the sports JV tricycle, and it won’t have the leverage to sustain or grow its retransmission fees,
noted eMarketer senior analyst Ross Benes.
