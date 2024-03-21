Sony Pictures has just revealed Venom 3‘s new title! Originally slated for a November release, the upcoming Venom sequel is now set to hit theaters on October 25, 2024. This keeps the tradition alive for Venom movies — as every film of the gooey anti-hero has gotten its release in October and it no doubt aims to capitalize on those Halloween ticket sales.
But the even bigger news that’s got fans all worked up is of course the film’s brand-new title. Venom 3 has officially been renamed Venom: The Last Dance. And this new title has some serious implications, not just for Tom Hardy’s Venom, but for the entirety of the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU).
Venom 3 Will Likely Be Tom Hardy’s Last Movie in the SSU
Back in 2018, Tom Hardy confirmed that he’d signed up to star in only three SSU projects. So, after Venom in 2018 and Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021, Venom 3 was set to be his final movie in the SSU unless he signed a new contract. But now, the fact that Venom 3 has been titled The Last Dance, it suggests that this might actually be Tom Hardy’s final outing as Eddie Brock in the SSU.
We don’t have any plot details yet but considering Venom’s backstory as a bit of a loser on his home planet and the teasing of a bigger symbiote hive mind in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, maybe Venom: The Last Dance will finally introduce us to Venom’s home planet of Klyntar. If Sony’s aiming for a grand finale (and a much-needed box office success from the SSU), Venom: The Last Dance might see Eddie and Venom tackling one final villain that costs them their lives and establishes Venom as a tragic hero on his planet. This wouldn’t be the first time a symbiote and its host went out in a blaze of glory — the comics are filled with such stories.
This May Be Spider-Man’s Last Chance to Show Up in the SSU
Ever since Sony kicked off its SSU with Venom, fans have been eagerly waiting for one thing: Spider-Man in the SSU. The post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage seemed to finally set the stage for this long-awaited encounter. We saw Eddie teleported into the MCU where he saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on television. This fueled speculation that a face-off between the two might finally be on the horizon. Plus, set photos from Venom: The Last Dance show Hardy wearing the same clothes as he was in those post-credits scenes where he saw Spider-Man, so we have our fingers crossed for a potential Spidey cameo.
However, if Sony wraps up Eddie’s story without ever giving us a Venom vs. Spider-Man fight, fans will surely be disappointed. At this point, it doesn’t even have to be Tom Holland. They can bring back Andrew Garfield, or even make up a brand-new Spider-Man for the SSU. Just give us a Spider-Man!
The lack of Spider-Man also undermines a core aspect of Venom’s character. The giant white spider logo on his original design isn’t just a random aesthetic choice. He has it because almost every version of Venom has been Spider-Man at some point. The symbiote remembers the spider symbol from its first host and wears it out of hatred for Spidey. But in the SSU, Venom just feels bare and incomplete. Like a generic hodgepodge of CGI black goo. Ending Venom’s story without letting him achieve his comic-accurate look would be another big letdown. But then again, letdowns seem to be par for the course with the SSU, so maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised.
With Venom Gone, What’s Next For the SSU?
The departure of Venom raises big questions about the future of the SSU. Sony’s entire goal with the SSU has been to set up a sort of reverse Avengers-style universe, first introducing each villain and then making them team up in an epic Sinister Six movie to fight off against a Spider-Man that would work as the antagonist of the movie. But if Venom: The Last Dance truly is the last Venom movie, any plans for a Sinister Six film seem to have fallen apart. Let’s face it, Venom was the only good part of the SSU, and without him, a Sinister Six movie just doesn’t work.
Sony was working on an El Muerto movie slated to release after Venom: The Last Dance, but since the lead actor Bad Bunny exited the project, it’s been delayed indefinitely. And with that, it seems like Venom: The Last Dance may finally mark the end of the SSU movies. Emphasis on “movies,” because they may be shifting their focus to SSU TV shows instead. A live-action Silk: The Spider Society series is already confirmed to be in development. And Nicholas Cage just revealed that he’s in talks with Sony for a live-action Spider-Man Noir TV show set in the SSU. Let’s just hope that Sony’s TV shows work out better than the movies did. Also, check out our detailed analysis on whether we’ll see Spiderman in Venom 3.