Vanderpump Rules’ Ally Lewber on Her Friendship with Scheana Shay and Their Music Ventures

Unveiling the Bond between Ally Lewber and Scheana Shay

Vanderpump Rules’ newest sensation, Ally Lewber, has been making headlines not just for her intriguing role in the show but also for her close ties with fellow star Scheana Shay. Lewber shares that I’m always texting her, highlighting a friendship that extends beyond the cameras. This deep connection is a core support in her burgeoning music career as well.

Shay’s Support in Lewber’s Music Video

Scheana Shay was swift to support Lewber at her ‘Girls Girl’ music video shoot, calling it such a bop. This endorsement is one part of Shay’s overall backing, which Lewber finds invaluable. Enthusiasm from a seasoned cast member like Shay helps Lewber navigate the complexities of music production and public reception, reflecting a tangible camaraderie.

James Kennedy’s input adds another dimension to Lewber’s music projects. His experience in the music scene enriches Lewber’s artistic journey, bringing a blend of creativity and industry insight that bolsters her confidence.

