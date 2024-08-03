USA Women’s Gymnastics Team Dominates to Win Olympic Gold

The smile on Simone Biles‘ face at the end of her floor routine said it all. Blowing kisses to a crowd erupting in chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A,” Biles made it clear that her score was merely a formality. Performances by Biles and her United States teammates, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, throughout Tuesday’s women’s gymnastics team final left little doubt about the outcome.
Moments after the 27-year-old Biles walked off the floor at Bercy Arena — as the final gymnast on the final event of the night — her score of 14.666 flashed on the screen, making it official: The U.S. team had won the gold medal and re-established themselves at the top of the gymnastics world once again.
“I’m just really proud of every single one of us for overcoming something before or during this trip to get where we are today,” said Jade Carey, who battled an illness during qualifying.
With a final total score of 171.296, the Americans defeated Italy, the silver medalists, by nearly six points. There was an almost seven-point gap to bronze medalist Brazil. It was the fourth time that American women have claimed gold in the event but their first since 2016.
The Road to Redemption
The gold medal follows a surprising silver finish in Tokyo three years ago when Simone Biles withdrew from competition following vault due to the “twisties.” With Biles, Chiles, and Lee returning to the team and Carey having been in Tokyo as an individual competitor, they spoke about redemption and proving their capabilities together.
Biles had a therapy session Tuesday morning to remain calm and focused. When Lee, who won the 2020 Olympic all-around title in Biles’s absence, was dealing with nerves Monday night, she turned to Chiles and Biles for guidance.
“We’re just really trying to support and lean on one another,” Lee said Tuesday night.
A Strong Start in Vault
That camaraderie was immediately on display for vault. Biles, who had her left calf heavily taped after injuring it on Sunday, remembered her struggles in Tokyo. So did Chiles and Team USA women’s coach Cecile Landi, who works with both athletes at World Champions Centre.
Chiles set the tone with her double-twisting Yurchenko in the leadoff spot, followed by Carey with a high-scoring Cheng. In the anchor position, Biles delivered a stellar Cheng for a team-leading 14.90. The collective sigh of relief was palpable.
“After I finished vault, I was really like ‘whew,’ because there were no flashbacks or anything,” Biles said.
Added Chiles: “Yo, hallelujah… because I was like, ‘Oh okay, I need her to just do her normal.’ So me jumping up and down was just relief.”
Tension Fades as Medals Secure
There were minor hiccups later in the meet; for instance, Chiles fell off balance beam on her mount. However, major competition remained for silver with Italy and Brazil battling for podium spots. The American women’s lead continued to grow with every event.
They could be seen cheering and embracing after each routine. By rotation two on bars, Chiles even danced for the camera with Biles eventually joining in.
Capping Off a Historical Run
The medal marked Biles’s eighth overall Olympic medal and fifth gold in three appearances — making her the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history. She qualified for Thursday’s all-around as well as event finals on beam vault & floor which could potentially increase her record.
I just go out here and do what I’m supposed to; doing what I love enjoying it is all that matters now.
