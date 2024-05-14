UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders

New Era of TV Excitement Unveiled at Upfronts 2024
UPDATED May 13, 2024 – As television industry giants converge in New York from May 13-16, the network upfronts are once again a pivotal event. Broadcasters major players including ABC, Disney, CBS, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC, Fox, and the CW are rolling out their programming plans for the 2024-2025 TV season after last year’s interruptions due to writers’ and actors’ strikes.
This eagerly awaited week promises a mix of new comedy, drama, and unscripted series as networks vie for advertisers and media buyers’ attention. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we update it with fresh announcements throughout the week.
Newly Greenlit Dramas Stealing the Spotlight
Highlighting NBC’s dramatic lineup, Brilliant Minds, inspired by the late author and physician Oliver Sacks, stands out. This series will follow an eccentric neurologist and his team as they delve into the complexities of the human mind. Cast includes Zachary Quinto among others, with production led by Michael Grassi and Greg Berlanti.
An exciting addition to CBS is Sheriff Country, featuring Morena Baccarin as a no-nonsense sheriff in small-town Edgewater. The show delves into her struggle against her ex-con father and mysterious familial incidents.
New Comedy Ventures to Watch
NBC continues its tradition of situational comedies with Happy’s Place, where Bobbi inherits her father’s bar only to find she now shares ownership with a half-sister she never knew. The show promises laughter and drama alike with Reba McEntire leading a vibrant ensemble cast.
Fresh Unscripted Series Making Waves
The Americas, produced by NBC Universal, narrated by Tom Hanks, uses groundbreaking filmmaking technology to explore stories from Earth’s largest landmass that spans from pole to pole.
The much-talked-about NBC’s Destination X intertwines mystery with adventure as contestants travel across undisclosed locations attempting to decipher clues about their next destination. This reality competition seamlessly converts a simple journey into an engaging game board of enigmas.
New Shows on CBS Drama Slate
In addition to Sheriff Country‘s intriguing narrative at CBS, audiences can anticipate more drama highlighted during the upfront presentations as networks pledge innovative programming to attract diverse viewer segments.