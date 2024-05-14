Home
UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders

UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders

by
Scroll
Home
UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders
UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders

New Era of TV Excitement Unveiled at Upfronts 2024

UPDATED May 13, 2024 – As television industry giants converge in New York from May 13-16, the network upfronts are once again a pivotal event. Broadcasters major players including ABC, Disney, CBS, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC, Fox, and the CW are rolling out their programming plans for the 2024-2025 TV season after last year’s interruptions due to writers’ and actors’ strikes.

This eagerly awaited week promises a mix of new comedy, drama, and unscripted series as networks vie for advertisers and media buyers’ attention. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we update it with fresh announcements throughout the week.

Newly Greenlit Dramas Stealing the Spotlight

Highlighting NBC’s dramatic lineup, Brilliant Minds, inspired by the late author and physician Oliver Sacks, stands out. This series will follow an eccentric neurologist and his team as they delve into the complexities of the human mind. Cast includes Zachary Quinto among others, with production led by Michael Grassi and Greg Berlanti.

UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders

An exciting addition to CBS is Sheriff Country, featuring Morena Baccarin as a no-nonsense sheriff in small-town Edgewater. The show delves into her struggle against her ex-con father and mysterious familial incidents.

UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders

New Comedy Ventures to Watch

NBC continues its tradition of situational comedies with Happy’s Place, where Bobbi inherits her father’s bar only to find she now shares ownership with a half-sister she never knew. The show promises laughter and drama alike with Reba McEntire leading a vibrant ensemble cast.

UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders

Fresh Unscripted Series Making Waves

The Americas, produced by NBC Universal, narrated by Tom Hanks, uses groundbreaking filmmaking technology to explore stories from Earth’s largest landmass that spans from pole to pole.

The much-talked-about NBC’s Destination X intertwines mystery with adventure as contestants travel across undisclosed locations attempting to decipher clues about their next destination. This reality competition seamlessly converts a simple journey into an engaging game board of enigmas.

UPFRONTS 2024 Complete Compilation of New Series Orders

New Shows on CBS Drama Slate

In addition to Sheriff Country‘s intriguing narrative at CBS, audiences can anticipate more drama highlighted during the upfront presentations as networks pledge innovative programming to attract diverse viewer segments.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
How Poor Things Concludes Its Wild, Feminist Journey
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2023
Emma Stone Expresses Desire to Reclaim Her Real Name, Emily
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2024
Rocky Always Had One Secret Weapon
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2022
Mast Mein Rehne Ka Final Shot To Rectify A Lingering Flaw
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2023
Pedro Pascal’s Departure from Narcos After Third Season
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2023
5 Twisted Romance Movies That Aren’t Your Typical Rom-coms
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.