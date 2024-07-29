Upcoming Week of Twists and Turns on General Hospital

Upcoming Week of Twists and Turns on General HospitalBuckle up for another eventful week on General Hospital. The drama ramps up with Anna seeking help, Carly’s arrest shaking Port Charles, and Brennan’s mysterious return on the horizon.

Anna Turns to Valentin for Help

Upcoming Week of Twists and Turns on General HospitalHere’s what to expect this week on the hit ABC soap. After getting no information from Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), Anna (Finola Hughes) turns to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for help. When they meet at the Metro Court, he is surprised to learn she is investigating Pikeman further.

Carly’s Arrest Shocks Port Charles

The fallout from Carly’s (Laura Wright) recent actions continues to roil through Port Charles. In an explosive scene at the Metro Court, Carly tells John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) that he’s no longer welcome at her hotel. She boldly proclaims she’s ready to face the RICO charges he’s holding over Jason’s head and gets arrested in the process.

The arrest, witnessed by characters like Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Anna, sends a shockwave through town. Sonny vows, “Carly won’t go to prison,” setting the stage for a fervent battle ahead.

Brennan’s Potential Comeback

Upcoming Week of Twists and Turns on General HospitalBrennan (Charles Mesure) might be gone for now, but don’t be so sure he’s gone for good. Having made a significant impact upon his arrival in Port Charles, especially with Carly, there’s speculation that he could come back into the fray to aid Carly amid her legal troubles.

Josslyn and Dex’s Relationship Turns Turbulent

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) faces some turmoil of her own as General Hospital spoilers tease that her relationship with Dex Heller is on shaky ground. Learning that Dex nearly killed Cyrus Renault on Sonny Corinthos’ orders leaves Josslyn shaken and uncertain about who Dex truly is.

Johnny’s Return Adds Intrigue

Fans are buzzing about Brandon Barash’s return as Johnny Zacchara. His interactions with Sonny in Pentonville add layers of complexity to Sonny’s storyline, further heating up the summer intrigue.

An Uncertain Future for Anna

With Anna’s bail denied and her impending transfer to Pentonville, the stakes have never been higher.As Robert Scorpio pointed out, Anna will be harder to protect if she’s locked away at Pentonville.

Upcoming Week of Twists and Turns on General HospitalWill Sonny and Jason finally put their differences aside to forge a united front for Carly? Only time will tell as new episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC.

