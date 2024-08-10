Upcoming Drama on The Young and the Restless August 12-16

The Young and the Restless is heating up next week with twists, turns, and some explosive confrontations. Fans, brace yourselves for an intense ride!

Summer reaches out to Victor for help

Summer visits her legendary grandfather, Victor Newman, seeking advice about her strained relationship with Kyle. The tension between them has reached a boiling point, with Summer admitting she had no choice but to sue Kyle for full custody of Harrison. She emphasizes how much she despites Audra Charles, saying, Audra is a snake. I don’t want her anywhere near my son.

Diane and Jack face off with Phyllis

Sparks fly at the Club as Phyllis approaches Diane and Jack. The conversation quickly escalates when Diane accuses Phyllis of manipulating the situation between Summer and Kyle. In true dramatic fashion, Diane snaps back at Phyllis, asserting that she’s been undermining their family:

A sweet surprise for Abby

In Chancellor Park, Devon sets up a romantic picnic for Abby. Amid pink roses and peanut butter sandwiches, Devon proposes again—this time down on one knee. Witnessing this tender scene is sure to warm the hearts of all Y&R fans!

Kyle steps up for his son

Kyle reassures Harrison that his health is a top priority. In a touching father-son moment by the Abbott mansion, Harrison suggests they could all go to Paris one day.

Meanwhile, Kyle must balance his personal issues while dealing with urgent business matters summoned by Victor himself.

This week’s episodes promise emotional highs and lows sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

