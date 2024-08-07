Upcoming Drama in Days of Our Lives with Weddings, Secrets, and Bold Moves

The mid-week episode of Days of Our Lives promises an array of twists and turns. Key events include secret rendezvous, wedding plans, family lies, and more. As we dive into the intricate lives of Salem’s residents, let’s break down what to expect this Wednesday.
Hattie Practicing Lines at Brady Pub
Hattie (Deidre Hall) will be seen working hard on her lines for ‘Body & Soul’ at Brady Pub. Despite her efforts to slip into her new role smoothly, she’s facing an unexpected visit from her old friend Bonnie (Judi Evans). Bonnie has cleaned up her act since marrying Justin Kiriakis, but their reunion could still bring a mix of nostalgia and unforeseen trouble.
Xarah Wedding 2.0
In the midst of all the hype, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are set to tie the knot again. This time around, the ambiance seems more hopeful with fewer hitches expected compared to their previous attempts. Following a heartfelt kiss after discussing wedding plans, they seem ready for this fresh start.
Tate’s Bold Move
Tate (Leo Howard) catches his father Brady (Eric Martsolf) off guard when he returns from supposedly being at summer camp. Is Brady too distracted to notice his son’s bold move? Another layer unfolds with Brady’s secret moments involving Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).
Secret Moments Between Brady and Fiona
Brady and Fiona have clearly had some shared intimate moments that they are trying to keep under wraps. Elevated tension is apparent as it remains uncertain whether their secrecy will hold up in Salem’s keen-eyed environment.
Leo’s Offer From Abe and Kate
Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) extend an intriguing offer to Leo (Greg Rikaart). As he grapples with his decision, readers can ponder how this will impact the dynamics within Salem.
