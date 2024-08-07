Upcoming Drama in Days of Our Lives with Weddings, Secrets, and Bold Moves

by

The mid-week episode of Days of Our Lives promises an array of twists and turns. Key events include secret rendezvous, wedding plans, family lies, and more. As we dive into the intricate lives of Salem’s residents, let’s break down what to expect this Wednesday.

Hattie Practicing Lines at Brady Pub

Upcoming Drama in Days of Our Lives with Weddings, Secrets, and Bold Moves

Hattie (Deidre Hall) will be seen working hard on her lines for ‘Body & Soul’ at Brady Pub. Despite her efforts to slip into her new role smoothly, she’s facing an unexpected visit from her old friend Bonnie (Judi Evans). Bonnie has cleaned up her act since marrying Justin Kiriakis, but their reunion could still bring a mix of nostalgia and unforeseen trouble.

Xarah Wedding 2.0

Upcoming Drama in Days of Our Lives with Weddings, Secrets, and Bold Moves

In the midst of all the hype, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are set to tie the knot again. This time around, the ambiance seems more hopeful with fewer hitches expected compared to their previous attempts. Following a heartfelt kiss after discussing wedding plans, they seem ready for this fresh start.

Tate’s Bold Move

Upcoming Drama in Days of Our Lives with Weddings, Secrets, and Bold Moves

Tate (Leo Howard) catches his father Brady (Eric Martsolf) off guard when he returns from supposedly being at summer camp. Is Brady too distracted to notice his son’s bold move? Another layer unfolds with Brady’s secret moments involving Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

Secret Moments Between Brady and Fiona

Upcoming Drama in Days of Our Lives with Weddings, Secrets, and Bold Moves

Brady and Fiona have clearly had some shared intimate moments that they are trying to keep under wraps. Elevated tension is apparent as it remains uncertain whether their secrecy will hold up in Salem’s keen-eyed environment.

Leo’s Offer From Abe and Kate

Upcoming Drama in Days of Our Lives with Weddings, Secrets, and Bold Moves

Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) extend an intriguing offer to Leo (Greg Rikaart). As he grapples with his decision, readers can ponder how this will impact the dynamics within Salem.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Danna Paola
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2020
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Graham McTavish
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2017
Underrated Dramas: The Gridiron Gang
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2021
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Nicole Escapes
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2018
Whatever Happened to Amy Steel?
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Trae Romano
3 min read
May, 25, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.