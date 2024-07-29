Upcoming Days of Our Lives Twists and Character Arcs

Theresa’s wedding day turned disastrous the moment Fiona stepped in and exposed the truth about Victor’s heir. With Alex’s ousting and Xander’s ascension, Theresa found herself entangled in betrayal and scandal.
Theresa’s involvement with Konstantin was a major blow to her reputation, and her quick escape seems inevitable. Andrew isn’t letting her off easy either (Andrew confronting Theresa).
But amid these exits, Gwen’s return could be just around the corner. Would it be through another chaotic airport swap? With Leo seeking redemption post-Dimitri split, Gwen’s reentry spells potential drama, though reconciliation might follow some messy altercations.
We’re also seeing rumors of Abigail possibly coming back, Xander and Sarah’s potential wedding, and Jack regaining control of The Spectator.
Now shifting focus to Ben – could he step in as Alex bows out? Victoria Konefal’s (Ciara’s) return may coincide with significant family upheavals such as Doug’s passing. Could Ben arrive early while Ciara trails behind due to unforeseen conflicts?
The bond between Ben and Ciara remains a focal point for fans. Regardless of temporary separations, viewers might hope they stay in Salem to build a stable life.
With intricate plots weaving through Salem’s fabric, the upcoming weeks promise shake-ups and emotional farewells. What are your thoughts? Is it time for Theresa and Alex to exit stage left while Gwen and Ben reinvigorate the dynamics?
