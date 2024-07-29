Universal Studios’ New Maze Honors 50 Years of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights is gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic slasher film, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with a new maze that promises to terrify attendees. Taking place on select nights from September 5 to November 3, 2024, horror fans will once again be greeted by the unnerving sounds of chainsaws and a storyline set in an abandoned slaughterhouse.
The newly introduced Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface maze will transport attendees into scenes featuring different versions of Leatherface from all nine movies in the franchise. From the initial Poulan 306a chainsaw used in the original film to the custom chromed out Stihl 066 in Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, this maze emphasizes the character’s chilling evolution.
The experiences that we create feature immersive storytelling that allows our guests to become part of the world we create, said John Murdy, Creative Director of Halloween Horror Nights. This intricate attention to detail is what makes events like these successful year after year.
The only consistent element of ‘Texas Chainsaw’ is that they are all horrifically violent and unbearably disturbing. But, y’know, in a good way. This sentiment perfectly underscores why Leatherface remains one of horror’s most enduring figures.
Other Mazes and Attractions to Look Forward To
In addition to the Texas Chainsaw maze, Horror Nights 2024 will introduce eight new haunted mazes based on major Hollywood franchises. Among them are mazes inspired by Insidious, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and A Quiet Place. Three original themed mazes also make their debut: Dead Exposure: Death Valley, Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America, and Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines.
A Special Return for Fans and Franchise Veterans Alike
This year’s event isn’t just about new attractions. It’s a homage to past renditions like those seen in 2007, 2008, 2012, and 2016. For superfans, it’s a chance to relive some of their favorite moments while experience new thrills. As Gunnar Hansen once reflected on his role as Leatherface:
Looking back, it’s really clear that this is a bunch of Austinites, and certainly the family represented a kind of Austin culture.
This return marks an exciting milestone not just for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights but also for fans who have followed the series from its inception. Is there any better way to commemorate fifty years of fear?
