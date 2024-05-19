Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions have announced the release date for the much-anticipated film Him, starring Marlon Wayans. Directed by Justin Tipping, Him will hit theaters on September 19, 2025.
Merging Sports and Horror in Cinema
Him, a project developed under the working title GOAT, uniquely blends the elements of a classic football movie with horror. The film stars Marlon Wayans as an aging starting quarterback of a dynasty football team, who mentors a promising young player, portrayed by Tyriq Withers, at his isolated compound. This chilling narrative explores themes of fame, power, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.
The screenplay, written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, invites viewers into a blood-chilling journey into the dark side of athletic glory. Akers and Bronkie are acknowledged for their work on the sci-fi series Limetown, which delves deeply into complex themes.
Star-Studded Cast and Crew
Alongside Marlon Wayans, Him features Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, comedian Jim Jefferies, hip-hop artists Guapdad 4000, and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack in their feature film debuts. Executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh, the production includes notable names like Ian Cooper and Win Rosenfeld, with Jordan Peele producing.
Peele’s productions often explore deep societal issues through captivating storytelling. Emily Johnson, a noted film critic, remarked,
I was sitting on the edge of my seat when watching ‘Us,’ his ability to merge deep societal issues with such intense and engaging storytelling is truly remarkable.
The Phenomenon of Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions
Established in 2012, Monkeypaw Productions is known for its groundbreaking projects such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’. Jordan Peele has established himself as a prominent figure in modern cinema through his unique blend of horror and social commentary. Notably, ‘Get Out’ grossed over $176 million globally.
The production company recently saw success with Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’, which grossed $10 million domestically during its opening weekend. Monkeypaw Productions continues to push creative boundaries and deliver compelling films that provoke thought and dialogue.
Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie Bringing Depth to Storytelling
The storylines crafted by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie promise to delve into intricate layers touching on race, identity, and societal norms—elements they’ve masterfully handled in past projects. Their screenplay for Him holds the potential to not only entertain but also offer a substantive conversation for audiences.
The Anticipation Builds
With such talent both in front of and behind the camera, Him is poised to be a significant entry in both sports and horror genres. As anticipation builds for this genre-bending piece set to release in Fall 2025, audiences are eager to see how Peele’s vision will translate into another groundbreaking cultural masterpiece.