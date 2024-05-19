Home
Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

by
Scroll
Home
Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans
Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions have announced the release date for the much-anticipated film Him, starring Marlon Wayans. Directed by Justin Tipping, Him will hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

Merging Sports and Horror in Cinema

Him, a project developed under the working title GOAT, uniquely blends the elements of a classic football movie with horror. The film stars Marlon Wayans as an aging starting quarterback of a dynasty football team, who mentors a promising young player, portrayed by Tyriq Withers, at his isolated compound. This chilling narrative explores themes of fame, power, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The screenplay, written by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, invites viewers into a blood-chilling journey into the dark side of athletic glory. Akers and Bronkie are acknowledged for their work on the sci-fi series Limetown, which delves deeply into complex themes.

Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Alongside Marlon Wayans, Him features Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, comedian Jim Jefferies, hip-hop artists Guapdad 4000, and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack in their feature film debuts. Executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh, the production includes notable names like Ian Cooper and Win Rosenfeld, with Jordan Peele producing.

Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

Peele’s productions often explore deep societal issues through captivating storytelling. Emily Johnson, a noted film critic, remarked, I was sitting on the edge of my seat when watching ‘Us,’ his ability to merge deep societal issues with such intense and engaging storytelling is truly remarkable.

The Phenomenon of Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions

Established in 2012, Monkeypaw Productions is known for its groundbreaking projects such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’. Jordan Peele has established himself as a prominent figure in modern cinema through his unique blend of horror and social commentary. Notably, ‘Get Out’ grossed over $176 million globally.

Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

The production company recently saw success with Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’, which grossed $10 million domestically during its opening weekend. Monkeypaw Productions continues to push creative boundaries and deliver compelling films that provoke thought and dialogue.

Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie Bringing Depth to Storytelling

The storylines crafted by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie promise to delve into intricate layers touching on race, identity, and societal norms—elements they’ve masterfully handled in past projects. Their screenplay for Him holds the potential to not only entertain but also offer a substantive conversation for audiences.

Universal Plans Fall 2025 Release for Monkeypaws Him with Marlon Wayans

The Anticipation Builds

With such talent both in front of and behind the camera, Him is poised to be a significant entry in both sports and horror genres. As anticipation builds for this genre-bending piece set to release in Fall 2025, audiences are eager to see how Peele’s vision will translate into another groundbreaking cultural masterpiece.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
The Last Blockbuster Trailer Brings Us all Back To Those Days
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2020
CGI Timelapse Shows How The Death Star Would Have Been Built
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2018
20 of The Most Emotionally Scarring Deaths in Movies
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2021
Would Frozen Be Better off Without Olaf?
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2020
The Top Five Movie Scores of 2017 So Far
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2017
The Supergirl Of The DC Cinematic Universe May Not Be Kara Zor-El
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.