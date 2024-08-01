Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Will Feature New Harry Potter Ministry of Magic Area

Ready your wands, Harry Potter fans! The final world of Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park — The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic — is gearing up to unveil its secrets. This marks the third Harry Potter-themed land at a Universal Orlando Resort park, blending locales from both the Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic. With a variety of new attractions, shows, and unique shopping experiences, this area promises to enchant every visitor.
The new theme park has already announced exciting worlds inspired by How to Train Your Dragon, Dark Universe, and Super Nintendo World. Now, let’s delve into what awaits in this magical world set to open in 2025.
The Wizarding Worlds Mingle
When stepping through the entry portal to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, visitors will find themselves transported to 1920s Paris at Place Cachée. This Muggle park is styled with Haussmannian buildings, shops, cafés, and historic domes reminiscent of the scenes introduced in the Fantastic Beasts films. For the first time in a Wizarding World area, guests can travel between countries using the ‘MètroFloo,’ adding an extra layer of adventure by hopping from Paris to 1990s London, straight into the iconic British Ministry of Magic.
A Glimpse at the Signature Attraction
In the London Ministry of Magic section, guests can experience Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, a state-of-the-art dark ride. Set on the day of Dolores Umbridge’s trial after Voldemort’s defeat, visitors will join Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and a new character, Higgledy the house-elf. Together, they embark on a thrilling chase through the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge while dodging Death Eaters and creatures along the way.
The Allure of Live Performances
Set in Parisian Place Cachée is Le Cirque Arcanus, a live theater show centered around Ringmaster Skender who uses Newt Scamander’s stolen suitcase. Guests will be captivated by aerialists, puppetry, and special effects as circus employee Gwenlyn leads them on a mission to keep creatures like Demiguise, Diricawl, and Mooncalves out of Skender’s clutches.
A Wand Shopping Experience Like No Other
Unique shopping opportunities abound in this magical realm. At Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magiques, guests can find bespoke wands crafted by the artisan wandmaker Cosme Acajor. These elegant wands come packaged in stylish three-sided boxes complete with locations for practicing spells throughout the Wizarding World.
Culinary Delights and Dark Arts Dishes
For food lovers, options are aplenty. On offer are French sandwiches and plats du jour at Café L’Air De La Sirène. Those with darker tastes can visit Le Gobelet Noir catering to aficionados of dark arts with an eclectic menu. Adult Muggles seeking refreshments can sip on thematic beverages at Bar Moonshine.
This final addition completes Universal Orlando Resort’s transformation into a weeklong destination with its fourth theme park. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic delivers an impressive collection of experiences clearly designed to thrill Harry Potter fans globally.
