With a career spanning four decades, Jerry Seinfeld leads the cast of his 2024-directed comedy Unfrosted. Although not his film debut, it is the first time Seinfeld would have a leading role in a live-action movie. Before Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld has only had cameo appearances on the big screen and a voice role as Barry B. Benson in the 2007 animated comedy Bee Movie.
Jerry Seinfeld has had a successful career as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. As a comedian, Seinfeld is known for his observational comedy, deadpan jokes, satire, and clean comedy. Here’s more on Jerry Seinfeld’s role in Unfrosted and everything else about the movie.
What Is Unfrosted About?
Set in the early 1960s, Unfrosted is loosely based on the historical rivalry between American food manufacturing companies Kellogg’s and Post Cereal. The rivalry saw them compete to produce a revolutionary breakfast pastry that would change the American, as well as the world’s breakfast food. The movie details the creation of the famous Pop-Tarts toaster pastries in 1963. Although most of the real story was adapted for dramatization, certain aspects of the movie are fact-based.
Meet the Cast of Unfrosted
Jerry Seinfeld leads the Unfrosted star-studded cast as Bob Cabana, an employee of Kellogg’s. Seinfeld’s Bob Cabana is loosely based on American businessman and inventor William Post. Jerry Seinfeld is famous for Seinfeld, a successful television sitcom he co-created for NBC with Larry David. As its title character, Jerry Seinfeld, appeared in all 180 episodes of the show, across its 9 seasons. Stand-up comedian and actress Amy Schumer also joins the movie’s cast portraying Marjorie Post, the head of rival cereal company Post.
Amy Schumer is known for her roles in Trainwreck (2015), Snatched (2017), I Feel Pretty (2019), Expecting Amy (2020), and Life & Beth. Also, stand-up comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan portrays the head of Kellogg, Edsel Kellogg III. As head of Kellogg’s, Gaffigan’s character is also Bob Cabana’s boss. The movie also stars Melissa McCarthy, who plays NASA scientist Donna Stankowski, and Hugh Grant, who portrays actor Thurl Ravenscroft. Comedian and actor Bill Burr will portray President John F. Kennedy.
Also joining the cast in known roles are Max Greenfield (as Rick Ludwin), Christian Slater (as Mike Diamond), James Marsden (as Jack LaLanne), Bobby Moynihan (as Chef Boyardee), Thomas Lennon (as Harold von Braunhut), Adrian Martinez (as Tom Carvel), and Jack McBrayer (as Steve Schwinn). Actors Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, and Drew Tarver portray the mascots Crackle, Snap, and Pop, respectively. Several other famous actors appear in Unfrosted, including Peter Dinklage, Cedric the Entertainer (as Stu Smiley), Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Dean Norris, and Aparna Nancherla. Tony Hale, Fred Armisen, Rachael Harris, and Cedric Yarbrough also make appearances throughout the movie.
Who Are the Minds Behind Unfrosted?
The idea for the Unfrosted movie was borne out of a joke Jerry Seinfeld made about the creation of the Pop-Tart at his Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill. After Netflix won the movie rights, Jerry Seinfeld was considered the best person to lead its production. In his directorial debut, Jerry Seinfeld directed Unfrosted. The comedian also co-wrote the movie’s screenplay alongside Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder.
Besides directing, co-writing, and leading the cast of Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld is also one of its producers. With the movie greenlit for production, filming commenced on May 25, 2022, and wrapped on July 1, 2022. The movie was filmed in Los Angeles after receiving a tax credit for filming in California. The movie’s projected release date was initially slated for 2023. However, no release date was set in 2023, and no official reason was given for the delay.
When Is Unfrosted’s Released Date?
Unfrosted is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024. As an original Netflix movie, Unfrosted will be released on the streaming platform. The movie will be available to all viewers with an active Netflix subscription. There have been no official announcements on whether the movie would have any form of theatrical release. Judging by its latest releases, Netflix might opt out of having a limited or worldwide theatrical release. If you enjoyed reading about the Jerry Seinfeld-directed Netflix movie Unfrosted, check out new releases on Netflix in May 2024.
Watch Unfrosted Trailer Below: