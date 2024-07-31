Understanding Alicent Struggles in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7

When Olivia Cooke, who portrays Alicent Hightower on House of the Dragon, immersed herself in the character development for the season, it brought a deeper understanding of Alicent’s internal struggles and motivations. Episode 7 offers a very insightful look into Alicent’s arc and her intricate relationships with pivotal characters.
Alicent’s Isolation and Strategic Moves
Feeling discarded and despondent, Alicent leaves the castle, venturing into the lake. Olivia Cooke elaborates on this by sharing that
‘Alicent needs to get out of King’s Landing to figure out the longevity of her house, family, and herself.’ This scene shows her trying to plot major decisions without being under scrutiny.
The Cleansing Scene
The lack of dialogue in the lake scene amplifies its emotional weight. As Alicent floats on her back, it symbolizes a cleansing ritual. This moment reflects her need to purge the feelings of guilt and impurity that have accumulated over time, especially since her encounter with Ser Criston Cole. Cooke comments that this was like rebirth for Alicent, ridding herself of past burdens.
Alicent and Daeron
Alicent mentions Daeron to her brother, signifying potential future developments in their relationship. She says this mention is purposeful, hinting at consequential events involving Daeron throughout the rest of the season.
The Relationship Dynamics
As we witness Alicent’s evolution throughout Episode 7, Olivia Cooke provides insights into how relational dynamics shape her actions. She discusses maintaining temperance amidst brewing conflicts, such as protecting her daughter Helaena from court politics.
Tension with Rhaenyra and Aemond
The final moments with Rhaenyra glaring at Aemond set up significant anticipation for future episodes. Despite pushing for peace, Alicent grapples with realities that contradict her desires for temperance.
Inside Alicent’s Mind
Cooke addresses navigating her character’s complexity and notes the challenges faced while portraying Alicent Hightower. She mentions embracing a standpoint of understanding and empathy toward portraying such a multi-dimensional role.
The Relationship with Larys Strong
A key element is her embroiled yet manipulative relationship with Larys Strong. Olivia points out how Larys’ influence over Alicent adds layers to her storyline, entangling power dynamics and underlying threats within their interactions.
