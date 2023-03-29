Underrated Actors Who Deserve The Spotlight!

1. Aneurin Barnard
Aneurin Barnard is awesome in Dunkirk and The Goldfinch, but people still don’t talk about him enough. He’s got some serious acting skills.
2. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw is amazing in movies like Belle and Beyond the Lights, but she doesn’t get the attention she deserves. She can play so many different characters!
3. Toby Kebbell
Toby Kebbell is great in A Monster Calls and RocknRolla, but he’s still underrated. He can show so much emotion without even saying a word.
4. Sarah Gadon
Sarah Gadon is totally rad in Alias Grace and Enemy, but peeps don’t give her enough props. She can rock both drama and comedy like a boss.
5. Michael Stuhlbarg
Michael Stuhlbarg has been killing it in Call Me By Your Name and The Shape of Water, but he’s still not getting the recognition he should be getting for his acting chops.
6. Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy has been captivating peeps with her performances in The Witch, Split, and Thoroughbreds. She’s starting to get noticed now but deserves even more kudos for her work!
7. Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy is amazing in 12 Years a Slave and Argo, yet he doesn’t get talked about enough for his powerful performances.
8. Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough is super talented – just watch her in Birdman or Oblivion! But she doesn’t get the recognition she deserves for her acting range.
9. Sophia Lillis
Sophia Lillis is only 21, but she’s already shown her acting skills in movies like It and Gretel & Hansel. She’s definitely one to watch!
10. Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield is so good in Sorry to Bother You and Get Out, but he’s still underrated. He always gives captivating performances.
11. Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey has been charming us for years in movies like Heavenly Creatures and Togetherness, but she doesn’t get enough credit for her acting talent.
12. Rory Kinnear
Rory Kinnear is a versatile actor who’s great in Skyfall and Penny Dreadful, but he deserves more recognition for his ability to play complex characters.
13. Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke is amazeballs in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Thoroughbreds, and Ready Player One, yet she’s still flying under the radar as an actress.
14. Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed is epic in Nightcrawler and The Night Of, but he doesn’t get enough shoutouts for his mad acting skills.
15. Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley slays in Beast, Wild Rose, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things – she totes deserves more attention!
16. Ben Mendelsohn
Ben Mendelsohn has been in some major flicks like The Dark Knight Rises and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but peeps still don’t talk about him enough as an actor.
17. Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki is wicked awesome in The Great Gatsby, Widows, and Tenet – it’s high time she got more recognition for her acting.
18. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II rocks it out in Aquaman, Watchmen, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, but he’s still underrated as an actor.
