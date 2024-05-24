U.S. Air Force Bands Singing Sergeants Performing in Dayton and Cincinnati

Dayton and Cincinnati are set to host exciting performances by the United States Air Force Bands’ Singing Sergeants in June. The event promises an evening of musical excellence and patriotic fervor.
Rich Musical Tradition
The U.S. Air Force Band, including the Singing Sergeants, has a rich history of exceptional musical performances, symbolizing Air Force excellence. The ensemble is renowned for representing the Air Force through music and engaging with both military and civilian audiences across the nation.
Diverse Musical Program
The premier jazz ensemble of The United States Air Force will showcase an eclectic program during their tour. Expect everything from big band hits of the 1940s to brand new compositions written specifically for this tour. Such diversity ensures a memorable experience for attendees.
Upcoming Concerts
Your United States Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants will be appearing live at Christ Church Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 18th at 7pm for a FREE concert. This rare opportunity offers a blend of great choral standards, folk tunes, and a unique tribute to veterans.
This is a rare and exciting chance to hear great choral standards, folk tunes, and a unique tribute to our veterans!
The Dayton concert will also allow attendees to enjoy an assortment of music that embodies the spirit and excellence of the U.S. Air Force Band.
A Unique Opportunity
According to Chief Master Sergeant Ryan Carson, chief of the Singing Sergeants:
“That was a big privilege,” reflecting on past collaborative projects. These concerts indeed provide a unique opportunity to honor patriotism through music.
Historical Significance
The historical significance and audience reception of the U.S. Air Force Band’s performances in Ohio have been deeply impactful over the years. Brigadier General Orville Wright emphasized the dedication to storytelling:
The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT remains devoted to telling the powerful stories of United States Air Force service members and their families.
The schedule includes a broadcast on PBS and various online platforms on May 26, 2024, highlighting these impactful narratives through dramatic storytelling and uplifting music.