What Has Teen Wolf Star Tyler Posey Been Up To All These Years?

Tyler Posey’s run as Beacon Hills resident in Teen Wolf came to an end in 2017, but it’s hard to forget the actor’s all too lovable role as Scott McCall. The character still lives on in the hearts of diehard fans and fan-fiction. The recent Teen Wolf: The Movie, released in 2023, is a living proof of the show’s success and relevance even today. Besides Posey’s fan-favorite role as McCall, he’s also well known for other projects such as Truth Or Dare, Jane The Virgin, The Last Summer, Alone, and his voice acting role in Fast & Furious Spy Racers.
Posey’s acting career began as a child star all the way up to his famous role in Teen Wolf, and it is certainly one for the history books. He started acting more than two decades ago, starring alongside huge names in the industry. In 2002, he went on to play Mauro alongside big-time legend Arnold Schwarzenegger in the hit film Collateral Damage. He has also starred in the heartwarming 2002 romcom, Maid in Manhattan with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Stanley Tucci, just to name a few. We’ve been keeping little tabs on our favorite true alpha’s gigs after the supernatural series ended. So if you’re curious to know what Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has been up to all these years, let’s find out!
Tyler Posey Reprised His Role As Scott McCall In Teen Wolf: The Movie
Tyler Posey’s titular role as Scott McCall in Teen Wolf had an amazing run for six seasons. By that time, the show had garnered quite a massive number of devoted fans. Years later in 2023, to the delight of fans worldwide, Teen Wolf: The Movie was released, bringing Tyler Posey back into the pack for another stint as Scott alongside other members of the cast including Crystal Reed who played Allison Argent, Colton Haynes known for his role as Jackson Whittemore, Tyler Hoechlin as Derek Hale, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin and other familiar names, with the exception of fan favorite Dylan O’Brien who didn’t reprise his role as Stiles Stilinski.
For Posey, his comeback was a win-win situation. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the actor expressed his love for the show and went on to say, “It was a perfect scenario for me, and I loved every second of it, and I never wanted to let the role die. So I was always excited to come back to it in whatever capacity. Finally when the call came, I was just extremely grateful and floored.” Set 15 years after leaving Beacon Hills, Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott who now has a job running an animal shelter in Los Angeles, but once terrifying evil emerges, only a werewolf like him can save the day.
Tyler Posey’s return to the Teen Wolf franchise six years later, is marked heavily by the actor’s sobriety journey which led him to look at his Teen Wolf character through a whole new lens. The best part about the movie is the growth of the characters as well as the actors who are no longer teenagers. Posey’s undeniable ability to bring a character he left behind years ago to life in a way that is not only nostalgic but also impressive — it felt almost like he had never left.
Watch Teen Wolf: The Movie On Paramount+
Tyler Posey Stepped Into His Musical Career Era After Teen Wolf
Tyler Posey has never been one to shy away from the spotlight in his acting career, and while he has starred in a long list of movies and TV shows, the actor has always had a knack and love for music. Posey’s claim to fame may be as a result of shows like Teen Wolf and Now Apocalypse but he’s also known to have been in a couple of musical bands such as PVMNTS and Five North. In 2021, the famous actor took a huge step in his musical career by becoming a solo artist and releasing his first song, “Shut Up.”
Posey also appeared on The Masked Singer Season 10 and impressed fans with his incredible performance and personality as the Hawk. And although he was eliminated after two episodes, he used his platform as the Hawk to entertain and create awareness about mental health. Posey took another huge step in his musical career with his latest single “Lemon” which was featured in the end credits of Teen Wolf: The Movie. This was a career-defining moment for him as an artist as he wrote the song specifically for the movie along with his then-girlfriend, Phem (Olivia Marsico) — the couple tied the knot in 2023.
The Actor Is Set To Join The Cast Of The Real Bros Of Simi Valley: High School Reunion
The Real Bros of Simi Valley is a popular series which was created by Jimmy Tatro and Christian Pierce in 2017 for Facebook Watch. Following the massive success of the series, The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion film serves as a continuation as it follows the four bros on a path to becoming the best version of themselves in time for their high school reunion.
The film is set to premiere July 5 on Roku, and Tyler Posey has been announced to be among the new cast alongside other famous newbies which includes Zoey Deutch, Tre Hale, Rob Riggle, Tony Hawk, Shaun White, and Retta. The new cast members will star alongside the original cast which includes Jimmy Tatro as Xander, Nick Colletti as Duncan, Cody Ko as Wade, and Tanner Pettilla as Bryce. The spinoff promises to be just as hilarious as the series, and with the new cast announced, it is super exciting to see Tyler Posey open up to a whole new kind of role!