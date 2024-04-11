From graphic design to acting and modeling, with three books to his name, Ty Pennington has worn many hats. However, his diverse skillset and broad range of experience are most manifest in his exploits as a celebrity carpenter and television personality. A lifelong learner who’s dabbled in many career paths, Pennington gained mainstream recognition from TLC’s Trading Spaces and ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. The Atlanta, Georgia, native had a rough childhood. His parents parted ways when he was three and he struggled to fit in at school due to undiagnosed ADHD.
Ty Pennington was relieved to learn he was good at art and could make a living from his artistic abilities. He opted to study art in college, setting the path for his career in construction and carpentry. Pennington first studied art and history at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. He later transferred to The Art Institute of Atlanta and bagged a degree in graphic design. After college, a modeling scout convinced him to become a model. Through this, Pennington built the professional connections that helped him penetrate the showbiz industry for a television career.
Ty Pennington First Gained Mainstream Recognition On Trading Spaces
After giving up modeling, Ty Pennington began to audition for shows while renovating warehouses and building furniture. In 1995, he worked as a set production assistant on Mike Figgis’ Leaving Las Vegas. His breakthrough came in 2000 when he stormed the limelight as one of the carpenters on TLC’s Trading Spaces. Before this, he had grown weary of small gigs, choosing to focus more on carpentry and renovations. He even asked his agency not to send him auditions unless it’s a big gig.
The TLC reality show was perfect for the carpenter. While it was big enough for Pennington, it also allowed him to keep doing what he’s naturally good at. However, Ty Pennington left the show that launched his career in 2003, years before its original run concluded in 2008. He later disclosed his exit was due to poor pay. “I had to quit that job because I knew I was worth more than I was being paid,” he told PEOPLE. The carpenter described his decision to quit as a daring move. “I took a real ballsy move, and I quit the best job I’d ever been given because I was sort of insulted.”
He Rose To TV Stardom With ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
Quitting Trading Spaces was risky, but Ty Pennington had learned to value his worth and trust his fate. “The thing about luck to me is sometimes something bad can happen that actually leads to something even bigger and better,” he said in the interview with PEOPLE. “You think that it’s the end of the world, but it’s actually just a whole new page that’s being turned into a chapter,” explained the celebrity carpenter. His colorful words were alluding to Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. He was tapped to host the show after quitting Trading Spaces.
The ABC show originally conceived as a 13-part special ran for nine seasons with Pennington as its host. The series follows the carpenter and his team as they rebuild dilapidated houses of families facing hardship. Extreme Home Makeover’s popularity saw Ty Pennington achieve television stardom. He became a household name, bagging some of the most coveted awards in the business. This includes two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Reality Program. Since his time on the ABC show, the designer has taken on multiple television projects. He’s hosted Prime’s Small Business Revolution, The Food Network‘s American Diner Revival, TNT’s On the Menu, and ABC’s The Revolution.
Ty Pennington’s Emergence As A Design Influencer
The success of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition created multiple opportunities for Ty Pennington. He capitalized on the show’s popularity to gain a foothold in brand influencing. It began in 2004 when Sears offered him a multi-year endorsement deal during the show’s heydays. The pact with the American chain of department stores saw him feature in Sears’ ad campaign, product design, and merchandising.
Ty Pennington’s years of experience with Sears nudged him towards a new career path as a design influencer. Over the years, he has created several projects as a designer. This includes a line of flooring for Lumber Liquidators and impressions with Westminster Fabrics. With thousands of followers across his social media platforms, the celebrity carpenter is committed to influencing design choices across the country and overseas. Check out the reason why Ty Pennington isn’t hosting Extreme Makeover anymore.