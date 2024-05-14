TV Highlights for May 6-12 Featuring Interview with the Vampire and Pretty Little Liars Summer School

New Seasons and Series Premieres
This week is bustling with TV returns and premieres. Specifically, fans of supernatural dramas and thrilling narratives will have plenty to absorb. Interview with the Vampire and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School are among the headliners making their anticipated return. Here’s a closer look at what to expect from these returning sagas and others hitting our screens this week.
Interview with the Vampire Ventures into Memories and Guilt
Jacob Anderson, portraying Louis de Pointe du Lac, shared some compelling insights on the upcoming season.
The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around, he disclosed in recent remarks. Additionally, Sam Reid, who brings Lestat de Lioncourt to life, teased an exciting development saying,
There’s a really fucking cool twist in this season that is not in the books. This adaptation of Anne Rice’s work continues to add unique twists that enhance the classic vampire tale.
School’s Back for Pretty Little Liars
The mystery unfolds further in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The new season promises more intrigue within the deceptive hallways of Beacon Heights as old secrets come unfurled and new alliances are tested.
American Idol’s Magical Disney Night
American Idol is setting the stage for a magical night as contestants perform Disney classics. A noteworthy moment will be when seasoned artist Kane Brown steps in as a guest mentor. This episode not only highlights talents but also ushers in the nearing farewell of long-time judge Perry.
Tracker Brings Mystery and Family Drama
An exciting development awaits viewers of Tracker, as Colter teams up with his estranged brother Russell Shaw portrayed by Jensen Ackles. They dive into a twisting narrative filled with clandestine operations and unsolved mysteries, further spicing up the action-packed series.
The Chi Introduces Fresh Faces and Complex Narratives
The sixth season of The Chi introduces several new characters such as a street-savvy attorney Alonzo and a charismatic pastor named Ezekiel, adding depth and fresh intrigue to the established community dynamics showcased in this beloved series.
Darker Southern Tales in Sins of the South
Continuing with its gripping examinations of Southern life’s dark side, Sins of the South returns with compelling new stories that promise to keep audiences on edge.