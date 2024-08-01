Tubi and BBC Collaborate on Boarders Season 2 for North America and Latin America

Tubi has secured the Season 2 rights for the acclaimed coming-of-age comedy/drama Boarders in North America and Latin America. The ad-supported streamer announced this on Tuesday. The six-episode second season is a collaborative production between Tubi and the BBC, with production being handled by All3Media’s Studio Lambert, in conjunction with All3Media International for the BBC.
An Era of Change for St Gilbert’s
From BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Boarders focuses on five talented Black teenagers from inner-city London attending an elite boarding school. According to the BBC’s logline, Season 2 will see a new era for the students at St Gilbert’s. Following a school rebellion, the headmaster who championed their admission is suspended, and an acting headmistress with a clear agenda steps in — she wants them gone.
Student Struggles Continue
The first season concentrated on how these five outsiders began to find their footing in their new environment. In this new season, their resilience is put to the test as they must determine what they’re willing to sacrifice to survive.
Exceptional Cast Returns
The main cast from Season 1 returns, including Josh Tedeku as Jaheim, Jodie Campbell as Leah, Sekou Diaby as Toby, Myles Kamwendo as Omar, and Aruna Jalloh as Femi. Daniel Lawrence Taylor also reprises his role as Gus, their mentor. Additional cast members include Harry Gilby (Rupert), Tallulah Greive (Beatrix), Rosie Graham (Florence), Assa Kanouté (Abby), and Niky Wardley (Carol Watlington-Geese).
Collaborative Efforts Yield Success
Tubi’s Sam Harowitz expressed delight over partnering again for Season 2. He noted that the streamer received an “incredible response” for Season 1, which is “certified fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.
Our belief in Daniel Lawrence Taylor’s compelling storytelling and the show’s phenomenal cast is underscored by our commitment to come on board as a co-producer this season as we continue to bring our audiences relevant and authentic stories that appeal to young and diverse viewers, he said.
A Creator’s Vision
Creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor shared his enthusiasm about returning for another season.
The response to ‘Boarders’ series one when it launched on Tubi in North America and Latam was fantastic. To receive feedback from critics and American viewers alike was truly rewarding. We’re excited to be back at St Gilberts and on set with what I hope will be every bit as funny, thought-provoking, and well-received as the first series, he remarked.
A Talented Team Assembles
Taylor serves as lead writer alongside Yemi Oyefuwa, Jeffrey Aidoo, and Racheal Ofori writing additional episodes. Joelle Mae David and Sarmad Masud direct the series. The show’s executive producers are Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Madeleine Sinclair, and Susan Hogg for Studio Lambert, with Nawfal Faizullah and Katherine Bond for the BBC.
Studio Lambert’s Sinclair commented on working with Tubi again:
Working with Tubi for season one elevated the reach of our ‘Boarders’ cast to a wide and loyal audience. Daniel’s fantastic scripts are sure to continue to delight Tubi audiences in this second season – his blend of comedy and drama together with our talented cast once again make it irresistible viewing and we can’t wait to share it with you.
