Tru Valentino to Exit The Rookie Ahead of Season 7

The upcoming season of The Rookie will be missing a familiar face, as Tru Valentino will not return for Season 7. This confirmation comes straight from TV Insider, first reported by TVLine.
Valentino, who portrayed Officer Aaron Thorsen, made a notable impact in his two seasons as a series regular. His character arc saw him initially joining the cast back in Season 4 as a recurring character and later becoming a full-fledged member of the LAPD team.
A Look Back at Aaron Thorsen’s Journey
Thorsen’s storyline was compelling from the start. Known initially for his acquittal of murder charges, his journey through Seasons 5 and 6 was marked by emotional breakthroughs, including seeing Dr. Blair London (Danielle Campbell) and grappling with the aftermath of being shot on duty. This transition towards a more therapeutic narrative was cut short by a stunning revelation — that Blair was involved in criminal activity.
The climax of Season 6 didn’t leave us with an immediate cliffhanger but introduced several threats that still loom large over our favorite officers. Monica (Bridget Regan) managed to flee during the chaos, while Nolan (Nathan Fillion), Harper (Mekia Cox), and some help from The Rookie: Feds characters saved Blair and learned about her involvement with Monica.
Threats Linger Over LAPD
The conclusion also revealed that Monica struck a deal to obtain intel on a figure who posed a danger to her and aided Oscar (Matthew Glave) in escaping prison. Not stopping there, she enlisted the help of Bailey’s (Jenna Dewan) ex-husband Jason (Steve Kazee), setting up potentially tense confrontations.
I think Jason’s probably the most immediate problem. I can’t necessarily comment on Oscar and Monica yet, but I think obviously Jason is the one with the most specific, the most harmful intent towards anybody on our show at the moment, said executive producer Alexi Hawley.
What to Expect in Season 7
With Season 6 raising the stakes significantly, Hawley commented,
We know we have some big shoes to fill after Season 6. We took some big swings and I love that we keep challenging ourselves and look, we do even better. But yet at the same time, how do we just lean more into how much everybody loves these characters?
The series will introduce new faces in Season 7, including Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher. Augustine will portray Miles, a seasoned Texas officer starting anew in Los Angeles, while Keleher will play Seth, a promising rookie facing challenges with quick decision-making under pressure.
Closing Thoughts
The Rookie‘s intense storyline looks poised to deliver once again with unexpected twists and fresh dynamics as **new characters** move into place. With questions about how Thorsen’s absence will affect the squad and what fate awaits Monica, Oscar, and Jason hanging thick in the air, fans are undoubtedly eager for all the action slated for next year.
