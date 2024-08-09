Tru Valentino Parts Ways with The Rookie as Season 7 Approaches

The departure of Tru Valentino from ‘The Rookie’ comes with a mix of relief and disappointment for fans. While his character’s storyline wasn’t left in life-threatening jeopardy, the absence of Aaron Thorsen will undoubtedly be felt in the upcoming season.
Valentino Not Returning for Season 7
Confirmed by TV Insider, and originally reported by TVLine, Valentino’s departure signifies the end of Officer Aaron Thorsen’s run as a series regular starting from Season 4. Having been acquitted of murder, Thorsen’s journey through therapy sessions and confrontations—such as those with Dr. Blair London (Danielle Campbell)—showcased his complex character arc.
Season Six Cliffhangers and Threats
The sixth season concluded with significant threats looming over the characters despite not ending on a direct cliffhanger. Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan) fled during chaos while Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox), aided by ‘The Rookie: Feds’ characters, revealed Blair’s dealings.
Impending Challenges for the Crew
I think Jason’s probably the most immediate problem. I can’t necessarily comment on Oscar and Monica yet, but I think obviously Jason is the one with the most specific, the most harmful intent towards anybody on our show at the moment, shared executive producer Alexi Hawley regarding upcoming perils.
Looking forward,
we know we have some big shoes to fill after Season 6. We took some big swings and I love that we keep challenging ourselves…how do we just lean more into how much everybody loves these characters?
New Faces Joining The Rookie
The seventh season of ‘The Rookie’ will welcome new characters amidst these changes. Deric Augustine joins as Miles—a Texas officer who stands as a rookie despite his two-year tenure. Alongside him, Patrick Keleher will portray Seth, an idealistic yet indecisive rookie cop.
This reshaping of the crew raises questions about how Thorsen’s absence will be woven into the storyline. Officer Thorsen was impactful, particularly during high-stakes scenarios involving blackmail plots against LAPD personnel.
The Significance of Thorsen’s Role
Sgt. Aaron Thorsen’s exit comes at a narrative juncture where his absence will unavoidably affect ongoing arcs. From intense therapy sessions to menacing criminal engagements orchestrated by Monica Stevens, Thorsen was deeply interwoven into crucial plotlines.
The departure puts extra pressure on the incoming rookies to adapt quickly. As always, fans are encouraged to share their theories in the comments section below about how ‘The Rookie’ might handle this significant shift when it returns in 2025 on ABC.
Follow Us