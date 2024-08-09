Tru Valentino Exits The Rookie Before Season 7

As fans of The Rookie gear up for Season 7, they will be doing so without one of the show’s key members: Tru Valentino. News has been confirmed that Valentino, who portrayed Officer Aaron Thorsen, will not return when the ABC drama resumes in the midseason.

Valentino’s Significant Departure

Valentino’s departure has certainly stirred the fan community. Known for his portrayal of the rookie cop acquitted of murder, Valentino first appeared in Season 4 and quickly became a beloved character. His journey took a dramatic turn in Season 6 when he started therapy with Dr. Blair London, following being shot on duty. The narrative then delved into the complexities of Blair’s involvement in a major case.

A Closer Look at Thorsen’s Journey

Tru Valentino Exits The Rookie Before Season 7During Season 6, Thorsen’s story saw him entangled with Dr.Blair London (Danielle Campbell), who turned out to be something more nefarious than she appeared. Monica fled amidst the chaos, causing quite the cliffhanger for fans eagerly awaiting new episodes.Thorsen’s journey throughout the seasons was marked by intense personal and professional challenges, bringing depth to his character.

Ominous Times Ahead in Season 7

The end of Season 6 didn’t seal off narratives neatly but left several ominous threats looming over the officers. Jason, Bailey’s abusive ex-husband played by Steve Kazee, is now free and poses an immediate danger.I think Jason’s probably the most immediate problem., says Executive Producer Alexi Hawley.

Fleeing during the chaos, Monica created even more tension as she made deals that implicated major security threats and helped prison escapes.

The Future Without Thorsen

Looking forward, The Rookie promises high stakes and heart-pounding thrills for its audience. Executive producer Alexi Hawley mentioned that upcoming storylines would pick up after Monica fled in the Season 6 finale, diving into unexpected territories.Tru Valentino Exits The Rookie Before Season 7New characters, like those played by Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher, will add fresh dynamics to the series as recurring guest stars.I feel super lucky that we get to have fun every week, said Hawley about what lies ahead for both new faces and familiar ones.

Saying Farewell to a Beloved Character

The absence of Thorsen undeniably leaves a void, but The Rookie is known for its ability to captivate viewers with new twists and introducing interesting arcs. Until 2025 rolls around with new revelations, fans can only speculate how exactly Officer Aaron Thorsen’s departure will be addressed on-screen.

