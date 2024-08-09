Tru Valentino Exits The Rookie as Officer Aaron Thorsen Before Season 7

As fans brace themselves for the return of The Rookie, it’s been confirmed that Tru Valentino will not reprise his role as Officer Aaron Thorsen in Season 7. This news comes not long after Valentino’s impactful presence on the ABC drama, where he became a series regular for two seasons after initially recurring from his debut in Season 4.
No Dire Climax for Thorsen’s Departure
Fortunately for fans, this departure isn’t marred by a grim ending for his character. Season 6 concluded without leaving Officer Thorsen’s life in immediate jeopardy. Instead, it left some lingering threats and unresolved character arcs, particularly surrounding Monica (Bridget Regan) and Jason (Steve Kazee).
Thorsen’s Journey
Aaron Thorsen’s story started with him becoming notable as a rookie cop acquitted of murder charges. In the previous season, Thorsen sought therapy with Dr. Blair London (Danielle Campbell) after being shot on duty. However, Blair was ultimately revealed to be entangled in criminal activities herself. These developments formed a significant part of Season 6’s concluding episodes.
Season 6 Finale Overview
Season 6 concluded with some tense moments and unresolved conflicts. Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox), supported by characters from The Rookie: Feds, managed to save Blair, who divulged all about working for Monica.
Executive Producer Insights
In a conversation with TV Insider, executive producer Alexi Hawley provided insights about the upcoming season:
I think Jason’s probably the most immediate problem. I can’t necessarily comment on Oscar and Monica yet, but I think obviously Jason is the one with the most specific, the most harmful intent towards anybody on our show at the moment.
This forebodes an exciting beginning to Season 7 despite the absence of one of its key characters.
New Faces Join the Cast
The upcoming season will also introduce new recurring characters. Deric Augustine joins as Miles, characterized as a rookie due to his Texas transfer, despite having a two-year veteran status. Patrick Keleher appears as Seth, depicted as an ideal officer whose struggle lies in quick decision-making.
A Thankful Farewell to Tru Valentino
Fans may miss Aaron Thorsen but are thankful that Tru Valentino helped bring depth to the show during these transformative seasons.
