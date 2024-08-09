Tru Valentino Exits The Rookie Ahead of Season 7

Well, the good news is that Tru Valentino’s departure isn’t due to a dramatic cliffhanger leaving his character’s life uncertain. However, Valentino will not be part of The Rookie Season 7 cast.
Valentino is not returning when the ABC drama resumes midseason, TV Insider has confirmed. This comes after Valentino starred for two seasons as Officer Aaron Thorsen and initially appeared in the show’s fourth season.
Thorsen’s Notable Journey
Officer Aaron Thorsen started as a rookie cop known for being acquitted of murder. In Season 6, he began therapy sessions with Dr. Blair London (portrayed by Danielle Campbell), following an on-the-job shooting incident in the previous season’s finale.
After being shot, Officer Aaron Thorsen faces intense drama as he tries to cope with the trauma. The therapy sessions unveiled Dr. London as a corrupt figure tied to a season-ending case, putting Thorsen in the center of tumultuous events. We will have to wait to see how Thorsen’s absence is explained when The Rookie returns in 2025.
Season 6’s Tense Conclusion
The sixth season ended without a direct cliffhanger but introduced alarming threats. Key characters like Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox), supported by The Rookie: Feds characters, managed to save Blair, who then divulged information about her covert dealings with Monica (Bridget Regan).
Nolan and Bailey’s fertility testing at the hospital was interrupted by mob chaos, nearly escalating into a gang war. The scene where Thorsen gets shot ties into these tense events, leaving fans eager for what’s next.
Executive Producer Reflects on the Challenges
I think Jason’s probably the most immediate problem. I can’t necessarily comment on Oscar and Monica yet, but I think obviously Jason is the one with the most specific, harmful intent towards anybody on our show at the moment, said Executive Producer Alexi Hawley post-finale.
Hawley emphasized the challenge of meeting expectations post-Season 6:
We know we have some big shoes to fill after Season 6. We took some big swings and I love that we keep challenging ourselves and rise to it. He aims for every episode to keep viewers engaged and invested weekly.
New Additions Bring Fresh Dynamics
The Rookie will introduce new recurring characters Miles and Seth played by Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher. Miles, a Texas transfer and rookie despite his two-year veteran status, along with Seth, an ideal officer who struggles with swift action, promise fresh dynamics for Season 7.
How do you think The Rookie will explain Thorsen’s absence? Share your theories below.
The Rookie, Season 7, 2025, ABC
