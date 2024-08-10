Tru Valentino Exits The Rookie Ahead of Season 7

The Rookie will experience a shift in its cast as it heads into season 7. Tru Valentino, who has portrayed Aaron Thorsen since season 4, will not be returning as a series regular.
Valentino’s character, Aaron Thorsen, became known for his transformation from a TikTok personality to an LAPD officer. His journey started under the tutelage of Detective Nyla Harper, portrayed by Mekia Cox, and continued with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) stepping in during Harper’s maternity leave.
According to
TVLine, Valentino’s departure comes after his noticeable absence from the show’s San Diego Comic-Con appearances, raising questions among fans. As described by John Nolan:
Aaron came to the F.T.O. program with the deck stacked against him. He had to sue the LAPD even to get into the Academy.
Thorsen’s character had dramatically evolved, becoming a full-time cast member from season 5. His backstory, connecting him to a famous rap duo
Flex n’ Flow, added depth and intrigue, showcasing his pivot from luxury to law enforcement.
New Faces Join The Ranks
Replacing such a dynamic character is no small feat, but two new recurring roles aim to shake things up in season 7. Deric Augustine will portray Miles, a Texas transfer with prior experience yet considered a rookie due to procedural technicalities. Patrick Keleher will star as Seth, whose journey demonstrates how challenging decision-making in high-pressure scenarios can be.
Reflecting On The Journey
The show has remarkably maintained a consistent core cast over its seven seasons. Despite significant exits such as Mercedes Masohn’s Captain Zoe Andersen in season 1 and Afton Williamson’s Talia Bishop by season 2, it persevered through dramatic plots like Titus Makin’s Jackson West death revelation in season 4.
Anticipation For The Future
With ABC announcing a restructured fall lineup and committing to uninterrupted episode runs for ‘The Rookie’ once it returns midseason, fans have much to look forward to despite the loss of Valentino’s compelling character
Follow Us