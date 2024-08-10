Tru Valentino Departs The Rookie Ahead of Season 7

In a surprising turn of events, Tru Valentino, who has portrayed Officer Aaron Thorsen in the popular ABC drama The Rookie, will not be returning for Season 7. According to TVLine, this announcement comes after Valentino was a series regular for two seasons (he first appeared as a recurring character in the show’s fourth season).
Valentino’s Character Arc
As fans know, Officer Aaron Thorsen began his journey on the show as a rookie cop with a controversial past, being acquitted of murder before joining the LAPD. Over the course of his time on The Rookie, Thorsen’s storyline was marked by various professional and personal challenges. In Season 6, he sought therapy after being shot, leading him to interactions with Dr. Blair London (played by Danielle Campbell), who was later revealed to have ulterior motives.
An Unexpected Exit
The news of Valentino’s departure has left fans speculating on how his character’s absence will be addressed when the show returns in midseason 2025. Season 6 concluded without leaving Officer Thorsen’s fate in jeopardy, but it did end with several lingering threats for the team to handle.
New Faces in Season 7
Season 7 will introduce some fresh faces to the LAPD. Deric Augustine joins as Miles, a two-year veteran from Texas still considered a rookie due to his new environment. Patrick Keleher will debut as Seth, a rookie cop who appears ideal for the job but struggles with making quick decisions.
A Looming Threat
The previous season ended with various unresolved scenarios like Monica (portrayed by Bridget Regan) fleeing during the chaos of the finale. Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox), with help from characters of The Rookie: Feds, saved Blair who exposed crucial information about Monica’s operations.
Nathan Fillion’s New Ventures
In February, Deadline reported that Nathan Fillion had joined forces with his manager Michelle Chapman to launch Collision33, a production company that has already secured a first-look deal with Lionsgate.
A Final Goodbye
The upcoming season will undoubtedly feel different without Valentino’s presence. Tru Valentino’s final appearance will mark the end of Aaron Thorsen’s chapter on the show, leaving fans curious about how his departure will shape future episodes.
