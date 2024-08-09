Tru Valentino Departing The Rookie Ahead of Season 7

Fans of The Rookie were hit with mixed news recently. The good: there’s no life-threatening cliffhanger involving Officer Aaron Thorsen. However, the bad is that Tru Valentino will not return for Season 7.
Tru Valentino’s Unexpected Departure
The decision was made official as reported by TV Insider and initially broken by TVLine. Valentino, who transitioned from a series regular to playing a significant role as Officer Aaron Thorsen, will not be part of the upcoming season. He debuted in the show’s fourth season and has since become a familiar face for fans.
Officer Thorsen’s Complex Journey
Thorsen started his journey as the rookie cop known for his notorious acquittal of murder charges. In Season 6, he began seeing Dr. Blair London (played by Danielle Campbell) for therapy following a near-fatal shooting. Their relationship took several unexpected twists when Blair’s dark involvement in an overarching case was revealed, adding dramatic layers to the storyline.
No Cliffhangers But Tensions Remain
Season 6 concluded without a direct cliffhanger, but there are plenty of looming threats that have kept viewers at the edge of their seats. Notably, Nolan and Harper teamed up with characters from The Rookie: Feds to save Blair. Meanwhile, Monica fled, stirring more chaos. Executive Producer Alexi Hawley detailed these complexities, stating:
I think Jason’s probably the most immediate problem. I can’t necessarily comment on Oscar and Monica yet, but I think obviously Jason is the one with the most specific, the most harmful intent towards anybody on our show at the moment.
New Faces in Season 7
The upcoming season is gearing up with new characters: Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher are set to join as recurring guest stars. Augustine will play Miles, labeled a rookie despite being a two-year veteran from Texas. On the other hand, Keleher’s character Seth seems like an ideal officer who struggles with making quick decisions.
What’s Next for The Rookie?
The anticipation surrounding how Thorsen’s absence will be addressed continues to grow. With executive producer Alexi Hawley highlighting their aim:
I feel super lucky that we get to have fun every week, even if we do some stuff that’s high stakes or tragic or whatever, that tonally, because we do everything, it allows us to really give you an episode every week that just really keeps you on the edge of your seat.
As all of this action plays out, a narrator says: ‘Who will get out alive?’
Follow Us