Tron: Ares to Feature Score by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Disney has brought the digital universe back to life with its revelation of Tron: Ares, the much-anticipated third entry in the iconic Tron series. Fans were thrilled as they got a first glimpse at the upcoming film during Disney’s recent presentation at the D23 Expo.
Joining the excitement, the film’s cast includes Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and returning star Jeff Bridges. In a captivating reveal, a title card disclosed that acclaimed musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be composing the score. Known for their innovative work in films like The Social Network and Soul, Reznor and Ross appeared on stage to mark their involvement in this new venture into the digital realm.
Jared Leto Stars as Ares
Jared Leto takes on the role of Ares, a program from the digital world who makes his way into reality. Lee plays Eve Kim, described as
a brilliant programmer whose greatest work provides a path for Ares to come into our world.
Evan Peters Joins as Julian Dillinger
Evan Peters, known for his versatility, steps into the role of Julian Dillinger, echoing the villainous legacy from the original film. In a potent keynote scene, Dillinger muses on humanity’s search for intelligent life:
Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and wondered, am I alone? Turns out we’ve been looking in the wrong direction because intelligent life does exist—but it’s not out there; it’s in here.
Cybernetic Realities Brought to Life by Joachim Rønning
Under the directorial vision of Joachim Rønning, known for his work in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Tron: Ares promises a visually stunning journey through both virtual and real worlds.
The Legacy of Jeff Bridges Continues
Brought back from his iconic role as Kevin Flynn, Jeff Bridges‘ presence brings full circle his journey through one of science fiction’s most unique landscapes. Reflecting on how far they’ve come, Bridges remarked,
It’s really unbelievable to think we made the original in 1982. It’s amazing—we never thought we would have this legacy that’s continued on all these years.
An Unlikely Trilogy Expands Its Universe
The score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross adds an electrifying dimension to this next installment. Their collaboration brings fresh energy to a series already rich with digital aesthetics and philosophical undertones about technology’s impact on humanity. The eclectic ensemble cast and advanced visual effects hint at a film that not only pays homage to its roots but also pushes new boundaries.
