Tron Ares Delivers Thrills at D23 with Star-Studded Cast and Nine Inch Nails Score

The grid is back online and buzzing with excitement as Disney unveiled the first footage of Tron: Ares at the D23 Expo. This third installment in the beloved sci-fi franchise explores a world of virtual reality inside a computer mainframe. Key cast members Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges were all present to show off the much-anticipated first look.
Among the most thrilling reveals was that the musical score will be composed by Nine Inch Nails, with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross stepping in to lend their iconic sound to the film. Known for their Oscar-winning work on The Social Network and Soul, Reznor and Ross appeared briefly on stage following the announcement.
Stars Align for Tron Ares Unveiling
The cast of Tron: Ares took center stage to share new details about their characters. Jared Leto slips into the role of Ares, a digital program aiming to bridge worlds by entering the real world. Greta Lee’s character Eve Kim is described as “
a brilliant programmer whose greatest work provides a path for Ares to come into our world.” Meanwhile, Evan Peters’ Julian Dillinger holds forth on humanity’s direction and speaks profoundly about AI and big tech during a keynote presentation.
Dillinger’s Vision Unveiled
The footage opened with an impactful moment where Dillinger contemplates the future of humanity:
Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and wondered, am I alone? He then asserts that intelligent life exists not out in space but within our digital confines. This sets a compelling tone for his character’s beliefs.
Jaw-Dropping Visuals
A standout scene features a dazzling light cycle chase that culminates in a car being sliced cleanly in half, underscoring the film’s incredible visual effects.
There is something at work in my soul, I do not understand, Ares states while experiencing rain in the real world for the first time.
A Legend Returns
The anticipation soared even higher with the appearance of Jeff Bridges’ Kevin Flynn. Clothed in white robes and barefoot, bridge poetically says “
Greetings, program,” reminding fans of his iconic role.
A New Director Takes the Helm
Director Joachim Rønning leads this ambitious project with credits such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He believes that
Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling.
An Impressive Cast
The film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minaj, and others. Jared Leto first signed on as both star and producer for Tron: Ares back in 2017.
As we wait for its release, one thing is clear: with its blend of groundbreaking technology and gripping human drama, Tron: Ares promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.
