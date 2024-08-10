Tron Ares Delivers Thrills at D23 with Star-Studded Cast and Nine Inch Nails Score

by

The grid is back online and buzzing with excitement as Disney unveiled the first footage of Tron: Ares at the D23 Expo. This third installment in the beloved sci-fi franchise explores a world of virtual reality inside a computer mainframe. Key cast members Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges were all present to show off the much-anticipated first look.

Among the most thrilling reveals was that the musical score will be composed by Nine Inch Nails, with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross stepping in to lend their iconic sound to the film. Tron Ares Delivers Thrills at D23 with Star-Studded Cast and Nine Inch Nails Score Known for their Oscar-winning work on The Social Network and Soul, Reznor and Ross appeared briefly on stage following the announcement.

Stars Align for Tron Ares Unveiling

Tron Ares Delivers Thrills at D23 with Star-Studded Cast and Nine Inch Nails Score

The cast of Tron: Ares took center stage to share new details about their characters. Jared Leto slips into the role of Ares, a digital program aiming to bridge worlds by entering the real world. Greta Lee’s character Eve Kim is described as “a brilliant programmer whose greatest work provides a path for Ares to come into our world.” Meanwhile, Evan Peters’ Julian Dillinger holds forth on humanity’s direction and speaks profoundly about AI and big tech during a keynote presentation.

Dillinger’s Vision Unveiled

The footage opened with an impactful moment where Dillinger contemplates the future of humanity: Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and wondered, am I alone? He then asserts that intelligent life exists not out in space but within our digital confines. This sets a compelling tone for his character’s beliefs.

Jaw-Dropping Visuals

Tron Ares Delivers Thrills at D23 with Star-Studded Cast and Nine Inch Nails Score

A standout scene features a dazzling light cycle chase that culminates in a car being sliced cleanly in half, underscoring the film’s incredible visual effects. There is something at work in my soul, I do not understand, Ares states while experiencing rain in the real world for the first time.

A Legend Returns

Tron Ares Delivers Thrills at D23 with Star-Studded Cast and Nine Inch Nails Score

The anticipation soared even higher with the appearance of Jeff Bridges’ Kevin Flynn. Clothed in white robes and barefoot, bridge poetically says “Greetings, program,” reminding fans of his iconic role.

A New Director Takes the Helm

Director Joachim Rønning leads this ambitious project with credits such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He believes that Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling.

An Impressive Cast

The film also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minaj, and others. Jared Leto first signed on as both star and producer for Tron: Ares back in 2017.

As we wait for its release, one thing is clear: with its blend of groundbreaking technology and gripping human drama, Tron: Ares promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jar Jar Binks
Of Course There Will Be More Star Wars Trilogies in the Future
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2019
Why The Gap Between Alien and Aliens Was Right for a Spin-Off
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brian Vernel
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pavitra Punia
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2020
Unraveling the Intricacies of ‘American Hustle’: A Deep Dive
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2023
Corinne Foxx: Rising Star and Daughter of Jamie Foxx
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.