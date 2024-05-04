Tristan Riggs Joins General Hospital as New Aiden Webber

Meet the New Aiden Webber
Eagle-eyed viewers of General Hospital recently noticed a change in Elizabeth’s son, Aiden Webber. The role, previously played by Enzo De Angelis since 2021, has now been taken over by Tristan Riggs. This transition caught many by surprise during the Thursday episode.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri before moving to Austin, Texas, Riggs brings a substantial acting portfolio to the table. Notable performances include roles in Walker, The Seventh Day, and True Lies. He began his acting career early, debuting at the age of 7.
A Family Affair in Acting
Riggs does not tread the acting path alone; his journey is shared with his older sister, Charlotte Delaney Riggs, who also acts while juggling roles behind the camera as a writer and producer.
In addition to his thriving career, Tristan is passionate about volunteer work. He helps out at a local farm and enjoys spending time with his rescues — two dogs named Aster and Levi, and a lizard named Dorito. Amidst all this activity, he has also honed skills like skateboarding and open-water scuba diving.
Joining the Ranks on General Hospital
With Liz’s (played by Rebecca Herbst) youngest son now portrayed by Riggs, Aiden Webber will continue encountering challenging story arcs including those involving bullying. Historical bullying incidents from characters like Valentin’s daughter have left marks on Aiden’s life, building a complex character profile that Riggs is set to expand upon.
Riggs’ adoption of the Aiden character follows critical moments in General Hospital, where familial relationships are core to storytelling. As this young star steps into a large production, fans can anticipate fresh nuances and depth added to Aiden Webber’s journey.
A Long Line of Talents Embodies Aiden
Riggs represents the eighth actor to essay Aiden since his onscreen birth on July 19, 2010. Prior to Riggs, the role was shared among various young actors including twins Adrian and Brett Ritter from 2010-11. Riggs inherits a complex narrative focused on dealing with personal and societal challenges common to many youth today.