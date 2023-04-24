10 Things You Didn’t Know About 90210’s Trevor Donovan

Trevor Donovan began his career as a model for popular fashion labels before venturing into the entertainment industry. He got his first acting break in the sitcom Quintuplets, where he portrayed a waiter on the show. He went on to play Jeremy Horton on the NBC soap series Days of Our Lives.
His big break came in 2009 when he was cast as Teddy Montgomery in the TV show 90210. He has since acted in a number of films and television shows. In addition to his professional career, Trevor Donovan is a known philanthropist. Even more, he collaborates with several non-profit organizations and charities. Here are a few interesting facts about her.
1. Trevor Donovan Got His Big Break On Hallmark
Trevor Donovan has been in multiple Hallmark Channel films. The actor made his network debut in a movie in 2012 and has since acted in some of their most well-known films, including Love on a Limb, Marry Me at Christmas, and Nantucket Noel. After that, Donovan became a well-known face on the Hallmark Channel. In fact, he loved filming movies for the network because they always had happy endings. However, things changed for the actor in 2021 when he chose to walk away from Hallmark and accept a new agreement with the network’s competitor GAC.
2. He’s Also An Athlete
Besides acting, Donovan is also interested in health and fitness. According to him, one of the ways he keeps his health in check is by taking two ice baths every day. He’s also quite active and keeps his heart rate up by doing things like skiing. The actor became obsessed with the sport as a California youngster, which he says was one of his earliest loves.
3. Trevor Donovan Started Bullying Prevention Initiative
Some may think Trevor Donovan is a bit rough on the outside, but it’s clear that the actor has a good heart. He enjoys posting images of his gorgeous pups, Chance and Shadow and never hesitates to speak out on critical issues. Bullying prevention is one cause that’s quite dear to his heart.
In fact, the 90210 star is so passionate about the problem that he launched his own campaign to make a difference. Donovan’s anti-bullying campaign, Upstanders, teaches youngsters and students the value of speaking out when bullying occurs. Instead of being bystanders, the campaign urges people to be upstanders and speak up for what is right.
4. The Actor Has Written A Book About Dogs
Donovan published Love Always, Dogbert & Tito in 2018. The book is about his German Shepherd and English Bulldog and their extraordinary adventures. The story is also about love, inspiration, and hope for adults and children of all ages. It was inspired by real-life everyday events shared by fans with Donovan on social media.
5. He Was Bullied As A Teenager
Donovan said that bullying was something he faced as a child. During an anti-bullying assembly at Deer Lakes Middle School, he discussed one of his school’s incidents. He admitted that once, while on that ski team, he had to use the bathroom while the group was skiing and peed in his pants. The actor said that the rest of the season was a nightmare for him following what happened. Donovan claimed that other children began mocking him and calling him vulgar names daily.
6. Trevor Donovan Was Rumored To Be Gay
Many fans are curious about Trevor Donovan’s sexual orientation after seeing him play a gay character on the television series 90210. However, he’s not homosexual. Donovan said that his role as Teddy Montgomery has helped him get a lot of dates and that his character has improved his dating life.
7. He’s Also A Dancer And A Singer
Trevor Donovan is a model and actor but also has various other skills. He’s a guitarist and has a solid pair of pipes too. In the Hallmark film, Strawberry Summer, the actor showcased his singing talent. Donovan’s SoundCloud site also has recordings of him singing numerous songs. In addition to his musical abilities, Donovan learned to ballroom dance while competing on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. While on the reality TV show, he was paired with professional dancer Emma Slater.
8. He Posed Nude For D&G
Donovan made his modeling breakthrough in 2003 when he debuted in the summer of 2003 at Abercrombie & Fitch Quarterly. In 2004, he posed for Sony, and in 2005, for Dolce & Gabbana, as well as for Speedo, Tyr, Cotton Belt, JC Penney, Gottschalks, and Target. Donovan also frequently posed naked for Dolce and Gabbana in his early days as a model.
9. Trevor Underwent Stem Cell Therapy
The actor lives a pretty active life doing a lot of sports and dancing, as such he suffered a few injuries during the years. That’s why Trevor Donovan uses stem cell therapy during his healing process. He received $20 million worth of stem cell injections in his hip joint. Although the FDA considers the stem cell treatment experimental, Donovan says it’s worked for him.
10. He Was Caught Holding Hands With Paris Jackson
There have been allegations that Donovan was dating Paris Jackson after they were caught walking down the street holding hands in 2017. Yet Michael Jackson‘s daughter denied any romantic relationship existed. Jackson, who was 19 at the time, responded to the romance allegations on Twitter, saying, “Y’all need to chill lol hand holding is a very common thing,” with images of her holding hands with some of her pals.
