Trap review – M. Night Shyamalan’s Uneven Attempt at a Musical Thriller

by

Initial Set-Up Unfolds Predictably

M. Night Shyamalan, a significant presence in the movie industry for 25 years since the debut of his 1999 breakout film, The Sixth Sense, faces scrutiny with his latest endeavor, Trap. From the get-go, the movie attempts to blend suspense and music, featuring Shyamalan’s daughter Saleka as the lead character Lady Raven, a successful pop star.

A Family Affair Both On and Off Screen

The movie’s creative vision distinctly feels like an incomplete collaborative attempt. It’s evident that Shyamalan has been ushering his daughters into the spotlight this summer, marking it as the Summer of the Shyamalan Sisters. Saleka stars as Lady Raven, and her sister Ishana is involved behind the camera.

Plot Descends Into Absurdity

The thriller follows Cooper (Josh Hartnett) and his daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue), as they attend a concert by Riley’s favorite singer, Lady Raven. What starts as an innocent visit quickly spirals into unconvincing chaos. Cooper finds himself embroiled in what feels like a far-fetched trap, pushing any audience patience well beyond its limits.

Shyamalan himself noted that the stakes will be there and they’re going to surprise you. However, many viewers might find themselves more confused than thrilled by the film’s meandering twists.

An Attempt at Unconventional Thriller Falls Flat

Muding the waters further is Josh Hartnett’s character. As he remarked, Hartnett was drawn to push boundaries with this role. He said he wanted to create a character that stands out from typical roles in thrillers. While his intention is admirable, it severely misses the mark here and inadvertently adds to the growing list of plot inconsistencies.

An Imitative Yet Lackluster Fusion of Genres

Saleka’s role encapsulates another dimension of creativity but doesn’t quite meet its objective. Reflecting on her character’s genesis, she mentioned that she had long envisioned merging music and film with her father.This idea was rooted deeply in our discussions on Bollywood films and favorites like ‘Purple Rain.’

Tale Ends Adrift without Cohesion

In summary, Trap cannot seem to escape its own convoluted spectacle. The combination of heartfelt family collaboration and an ambitious plot undoubtedly displays potential but fails in cohesive execution, resulting instead in an unintentionally humorous thriller. In theaters now and rated PG-13, prepare yourself for a discordant journey through M. Night Shyamalan’s latest offering.

