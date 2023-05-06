Home
New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Explains The Beast Wars Series

New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Explains The Beast Wars Series

2 seconds ago
New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Explains The Beast Wars Series
Home
New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Explains The Beast Wars Series

New Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Explains The Beast Wars Series

2 seconds ago

A brand new Transformers live-action movie is on the way, and it’s something quite special. After a series of movies that weren’t exactly critically received, the new movie brings back an animated favorite. The Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer features Beast Wars animated series characters.

Even more, the new trailer also seemingly explains how the series connects to this new movie. This new addition may just be that new spark the franchise needs to keep things interesting. Here’s the lowdown on how Beast Wars comes into play.

Here’s What The Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Gets Right

Transformers Rise of The Beast Trailer

The new Transformers movie looks amazing, in all honesty. Especially for fans who’ve been completely turned off by previous Michael Bay movies. However, the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer revitalizes interest in the new franchise. The new movie is visually intriguing, and there’s a different director behind it.

Rise Of The Beasts acts as a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee, which in itself was practically the prequel to the other live-action films. Set in 1994, the movie introduces a new set of characters, however, they’re already fan favorites. These characters originate from the hugely popular animated series Beast Wars.

The show featured Transformers who could turn into animals instead of vehicles. But what’s interesting is how the Beast Wars series ties into the original series. It turns out that the Maximals and Predacons are the next generation of Transformers after the Autobots and Decepticons, respectively. That’s one of the things the Transformers: Rise Of The Beast trailer goes into further detail. 

How The Beast Wars Connects To The New Movie

Beast Wars

In Beast Wars, the Transformers land on a prehistoric planet where it’s required that they transform into animals instead of vehicles. As the series progressed, the story reveals that the planet is actually a pre-historic Earth.

The original Transformers are in stasis and awaiting their revival, as per the origin story of the established franchise. Beast Wars ended with some of the characters returning to Cybertron — now the story continues. But it looks like the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer kind of retcons that ending. The opening lines of the new trailer have Optimus Primal (the Beast Wars version) proclaiming that they’ve been on Earth for a long time, in secret. So it seems that the story is implying how the Beast Wars characters remained on Earth after their crash landing. There have been there all along, which is interesting, but also begs the question of if they were also around in other Transformers stories.

Potential For Future Beast Wars Live-Action Movies

Beast Wars 2

Considering that the Beast Wars characters existed from prehistoric times to the present day leaves room for additional stories to be told. If Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, and others were on Earth for all that time, it probably means that they had adventures of their own that the larger population wasn’t aware of.

Imagine future spin-off prequels featuring the Beast Wars Maximals fighting Predacons. With the Transformers movies eventually getting stale, both at the box office and with audiences, the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts trailer could change all that. While there is potential for the stories to continue from 1994 to the present day, there are also other options.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Spin-Offs

Transformers Rise of The Beast Trailer 1

The Beast Wars animated series lasted for 4 seasons. That gives any potential movies up to 4 seasons’ worth of stories to revisit and expand on in future films. The movies could start with how the characters landed on Earth. It could progress through the years and catch up to their debut in the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts movie.

Needless to say, the Beast Wars franchise was huge for the Transformers series, with the stories even continuing in comic books afterward. If Rise Of The Beasts is a success, it would be a great way to take the franchise in a new direction while additional movies continue the story forward to the present day. In many ways, Rise Of The Beasts is going to be a convergence of two of the biggest Transformers franchise coming together in a new and innovative way.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Read next:

Related Posts
Five Celebrities Whose Bodies were Effectively Ruined by Their Movies
August 16, 2017
Keith David
The Five Best Keith David Movies of his Career
July 11, 2019
Andy Dick
The Five Best Andy Dick Movies of His Career
August 15, 2019
Joker Movie
Why Joaquin Phoenix Should Do Joker 2
October 12, 2021
Five Must-Watch Movies For Every Math Nerd
February 2, 2022
It Looks Like Sony’s Actually Going Through with Their ‘Venom’ Movie
May 20, 2017

About The Author

Shah Shahid
More from this Author

Entertainment Writer | Film & TV Critic | Bollywood Blogger | Host of Split Screen Podcast | Proud Geek Girl Dad

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.