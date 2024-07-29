Transformers One’s Animated Origin Story Explores Optimus Prime and Megatron’s Past

When Transformers One hits the 2024 movie schedule in September, fans of the robots in disguise will witness how Orion Pax and D-16 went from brothers-in-arms to the archenemies we recognize as Optimus Prime and Megatron. The prequel is the franchise’s first animated theatrical release since 1986, promising a blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling.
The trailer sets the stage for how the young Prime, called Orion Pax, and the young Megatron, called D-16, were once pals. They were workers toiling below, not even capable of transforming.
The star-studded voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth as a young Optimus Prime before he was known by that name, with Brian Tyree Henry portraying Megatron. Johansson, Key, Buscemi, Fishburne, and Hamm round out this impressive lineup.
The use of animation crafted by Industrial Light & Magic elevates the film’s visual appeal significantly.
Fans were quick to express their excitement on social media following early screenings. As Perri Nemiroff noted, the story deftly sneaks in some real emotional heft.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News saw immediate responses praising both the comedic and emotional beats of the film. Paramount Pictures’ decision to screen the movie two months early also speaks volumes about their confidence in Director Josh Cooley’s creation. According to Steven Weintraub of Collider, it’s one of the best Transformers films to date.
This origin story is how they transformed from brothers in arms to sworn enemies.,– Henry
Follow Us